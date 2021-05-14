Los Alexis Taco Place / RA! + Modesto Romero

+ 11

Design Team: Andrea Martinez, Daniel Martinez, Alejandro Hernandez, Isabella Arzani, Christian Riedel

City: Mexico City

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Roma Norte is a neighborhood in Mexico City full of history and movement, known for its cultural, gastronomic, and architectural display. The taco place “Los Alexis” is located on Chiapas street, a space that pays tribute to informal commerce that takes the space by reinterpreting a street taco “changarro” within its commercial premises, with a simple menu of 2 tacos, the Taurinos and Asada.

The project generates a confluence of colors, textures, and aromas, which within a 15m² space create a feeling of alienation that decontextualizes us from the environment to have a different gastronomic experience.

The interior design is generated through the composition of the broken mosaic that surrounds the kitchen, making it the centerpiece of the space, designed with the Art Deco inspiration of the Roma neighborhood and colors that contrast with the background, highlighting the space with its curved and linear design that through the use of lighting evokes an atmosphere that generates a range of contrasts.