We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Mexico
  5. Los Alexis Taco Place / RA! + Modesto Romero

Los Alexis Taco Place / RA! + Modesto Romero

Save this project
Los Alexis Taco Place / RA! + Modesto Romero

Cortesía de RA!Cortesía de RA!Cortesía de RA!Cortesía de RA!+ 11

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Detail, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: Modesto Romero, RA!
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Lead Architect: Santiago Sierra, Pedro Ramírez de Aguilar, Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar
  • Design Team:Andrea Martinez, Daniel Martinez, Alejandro Hernandez, Isabella Arzani, Christian Riedel
  • City:Mexico City
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de RA!
Cortesía de RA!

Text description provided by the architects. Roma Norte is a neighborhood in Mexico City full of history and movement, known for its cultural, gastronomic, and architectural display. The taco place “Los Alexis” is located on Chiapas street, a space that pays tribute to informal commerce that takes the space by reinterpreting a street taco “changarro” within its commercial premises, with a simple menu of 2 tacos, the Taurinos and Asada.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de RA!
Cortesía de RA!

Save this picture!
Cortesía de RA!
Cortesía de RA!

The project generates a confluence of colors, textures, and aromas, which within a 15m² space create a feeling of alienation that decontextualizes us from the environment to have a different gastronomic experience.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de RA!
Cortesía de RA!
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Cortesía de RA!
Cortesía de RA!

The interior design is generated through the composition of the broken mosaic that surrounds the kitchen, making it the centerpiece of the space, designed with the Art Deco inspiration of the Roma neighborhood and colors that contrast with the background, highlighting the space with its curved and linear design that through the use of lighting evokes an atmosphere that generates a range of contrasts.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Santa Fe, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RA!
Office
Modesto Romero
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignDetailHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Los Alexis Taco Place / RA! + Modesto Romero" [Taquería Los Alexis / RA! + Modesto Romero] 14 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961598/los-alexis-taco-place-ra-plus-modesto-romero> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream