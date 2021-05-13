We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  Rose Building / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo

Rose Building / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo

Rose Building / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo

© do mal o menos© do mal o menos© do mal o menos© do mal o menos+ 37

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Adaptive Reuse, Apartment Interiors
Vila Real de Santo António, Portugal
  • Design Team:Sérgio Antunes, Sofia Reis Couto, Tânia Sousa, Carolina Rocha, Rui Baltazar, Ivo Lapa, Dora Jerbic, Anna Cavenago, Afonso Nunes, Kasia Cichecka + António Louro, José Castro Caldas, Paula Vargas
  • Construction:Francisco Rodrigues
  • Building Supervision:Iperplano
  • Main Construction Team:Cervimat
  • City:Vila Real de Santo António
  • Country:Portugal
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Text description provided by the architects. Rose building - the great exotic interior. This story begins with an old rose building on the riverside avenue of Vila Real de Santo António, a city located in the south of Portugal. The rose-house had a nice and rational facade, but the real treasure was inside.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

An exotic interior with details such as a mermaid painting in the ceiling of a bathroom, a multitude of patterned mosaics, detailed wooden doors, and a big stone sink. It was obvious from the beginning that we should keep and emphasize the exotic interior. 

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

The program asked for the transformation of the layout from a single house to a five apartments building and gave us the perfect reason to create five different environments that play with site-specific idiosyncrasies of each space.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

A selection of colors and materials, combined with extensive architecture details preservation and the introduction of new contemporary elements, allowed us to create five flats with distinctive personalities, where each one is contributing to a general set that pays homage to the exotic qualities that we found in the original building.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Vila Real de Santo António, Portugal

About this office
Aurora Arquitectos
Office
Furo
Office

