Tonallán House / Amarillo Amate Arquitectura

World
© Rafael Palacios Macías

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mexico
  • Architects: Amarillo Amate Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rafael Palacios Macías
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Comex, Interceramic, MOOMA Mosaicos, STATO cocinas, Trimble
  • Lead Architect: Carolina H Franco, Antonio V Legaspi
  • Design Team:Carolina H Franco, Antonio V Legaspi, Cristher Rubio
  • Country:Mexico
© Rafael Palacios Macías
© Rafael Palacios Macías

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tonallán is a blend between the traditional Mexican country house and the modern home; It is developed from a pre-existing construction, integrating new spaces conceived from family dynamics.

© Rafael Palacios Macías
© Rafael Palacios Macías
Planta Conjunto
Planta Conjunto
© Rafael Palacios Macías
© Rafael Palacios Macías

The existing spaces were given a new use, respecting the previous structures, connecting public and private areas according to the needs of the family, keeping versatility and adaptability between the spaces. The space continuity between the initial construction and the new one was generated by replacing a solid wall with a completely folding one made of wood, creating a flexible and open space that allows the total integration of the internal spaces with the central garden, creating a large terrace designed for family time and contemplation.

© Rafael Palacios Macías
© Rafael Palacios Macías
Section
Section
© Rafael Palacios Macías
© Rafael Palacios Macías

The new composition is organized around the central garden, creating an envelope of colored volumes presented on rustic stucco that rehearse plays of light and shadow, complemented with the use of stone pavers, wood, and steel structures.

© Rafael Palacios Macías
© Rafael Palacios Macías
© Rafael Palacios Macías
© Rafael Palacios Macías

The garden is conceived and distributed around two majestic and old trees, presenting different atmospheres and ecosystems of classic Mexican gardens, that permit to be walked and contemplated from any corner of the house, showing different textures, colors and fragrances due to its varied plant selection, forming together with the architecture, a warm atmosphere of joy and Mexican tradition.

© Rafael Palacios Macías
© Rafael Palacios Macías
© Rafael Palacios Macías
© Rafael Palacios Macías

Cite: "Tonallán House / Amarillo Amate Arquitectura" [Casa Tonallán / Amarillo Amate Arquitectura] 15 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961511/tonallan-house-amarillo-amate-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

