Casa Bonança / Mário Martins Atelier

Casa Bonança / Mário Martins Atelier
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lagos, Portugal
  • Design Team:André Coutinhp, Mariana Franco, Rita Rocha, Sónia Fialho, José Furtado, Gonçalo Guimarães, So Yeon Lim, Thais Bressiani, Helder Lima
  • Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer:Nuno Grave Engenharia
  • Construction Directors:Marques Antunes Engenharia
  • City:Lagos
  • Country:Portugal
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
Text description provided by the architects. This corner house is the result of renovating an old barn and the high ceilings have allowed the building to be divided into three floors that are quite open with empty spaces and free vertical communication.

© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
Diagram
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
The inside of the building was gutted, beside the corner, to make a garden patio with a raised swimming pool. The roof tiles were removed only in this part of the building, but the trussed were kept, free in the open air, like vertices of the original space and against a background of the infinite sky to catch the eye in a profound relationship of intimacy. 

© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
This is different from the privacy from the street because of the opacity of the thick walls of the original building, where the also original fenestrations filter this visual compromise between the house and the street.

© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
The outer wall remains, but the building is not attached to it, thus freeing its “skin” and so connecting the past with the future, the private with the town’s public space. A “deconstruction” is deliberate, creating voids in the form of unexpected courtyards, full of memories.

Project gallery

About this office
Mário Martins Atelier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Casa Bonança / Mário Martins Atelier" [Casa Bonança / Mário Martins Atelier] 12 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961447/casa-bonanca-mario-martins-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

