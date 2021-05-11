We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Thailand
  5. Tewa Cafe Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects

Tewa Cafe Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects

Save this project
Tewa Cafe Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects

© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand
  • Architects:BodinChapa Architects
  • City:Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
  • Country:Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. TEWA is the starting point for a wide variety of sweet, main dish and beverages from traditional restaurant 'Pae Thewaraj', a Thai restaurant on the Pasak River that has been established for more than 40 years. Nowadays, the grandchildren have started to manage and this is the beginning of adding dimension in the field of food this to serve many types of customers as well. As a new generation and a culinary graduate, we wanted to add a menu to suit the era that needed a wide variety of options, resulting in Tewa Café serving drinks , coffee and italian food which is set up as part of the same area as the Thewarat restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

With the specialty of the corner of the river that converges between the Pa Sak River and Khao Mao Canal, the area of both Phae Thewarat and Tewa Café, located on opposite banks of the water, offers views of the Pasak River with its small canals and waterfront lifestyle that is well connected to the great river.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The designer wanted to find a connection between the two stores, which had differences in food and style to be united. Therefore chose to use the concept of palm leaf carp, which is a symbol of their bond with the water as we often see people put forward to interpret this easy-to-understand story told by TEWA's concept of a reverse perspective. Bring the palm leaves to spread out , we can see the lines of the two palm leaves that curl around each other.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The front of the building uses lines inspired by carp weaving by choosing to use gray brick material to line up the welcome line and to define the lines of the walk into the area of the shop. This brick line coils and connects the outer space into the building. The part that flows into the building brings green space into the interior as well. Including the gray brick line at the back that serves to connect the Tewa Café area to the original context of the Patewaraj restaurant as well.

Save this picture!
ISO
ISO

In the stairway area, the front entrance is designed to hide the wheelchair ramp to make it more convenient for the elderly and the disabled. Within the first floor area acts as the heart of the store, combining the functions of food and beverage production. Customer reception area and design some seating areas to be able to accommodate customers. Some of the facade walls are designed to be solid walls and only open light holes at the bottom. To close the view from the front, focus on the meal and open up the view overlooking the temple, waterfront community and the alternative river.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The stairs to the second floor is designed to be raised from outside in order to push the Circulation area not to be divided into the interior building area. To help reduce the proportion of the building to not be too large The walkway up is a terrace overlooking the river and before walking into the interior, you will see a large glass that opens your view, revealing the tree of the shop in front of the building. Create color and charm to the restaurant atmosphere as well. The interior of the second floor is distinguished by the roof line and the curved ceiling that has lines that originate from the palm leaf as well. The designer opens some parts of the second floor to connect the 2 floors of the building together.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Apart from the colorful lines derived from the conceptual development of palm leaf carp weaving .The designer believes that this building will create some symbolic spaces that allow diners to access the deliciousness of the food menu and impress with the architectural perspectives that conveyed through the space and the materials the designer well intends to communicate.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BodinChapa Architects
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsThailand
Cite: "Tewa Cafe Ayutthaya / BodinChapa Architects" 11 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961398/tewa-cafe-ayutthaya-bodinchapa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream