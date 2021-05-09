We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. The Shell / Studio PKA

The Shell / Studio PKA

The Shell / Studio PKA

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Gallery, Cultural Center, Cowork Interiors
Alibag, India
  • Architects: Studio PKA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sameer Chawda
  • Principle Architect:Puran Kumar
  • Project Team:Noel Woodward, Niharika Sunil
  • Architects:Studio PKA
  • City:Alibag
  • Country:India
Text description provided by the architects. The Shell is a design lab and a pavilion which has been developed as a dedicated space to create, celebrate design & initiate dialogue. The unique setting of Awas Village in Alibaug, provides the possibility of identifying and documenting areas for research and engaging with local and traditional techniques.

Plan
Plan
We believe that the design lab will provide an opportunity to push the envelope and go beyond our work in the city by experimenting and dabbling in research work, the design of products, graphics and sharing unique narratives - which will involve workshops and seminars as well. 

The multi-functional aspect of the pavilion is not only confined to its conceptual state of being, but has also been designed to serve as a residency, a concert space as well as facilitate screenings, reading sessions and spoken word poetry.

Section BB
Section BB

In essence, The Shell can be described as a shared space that is about exploration as much as is about expression.

The Shell is unique and one of its kind. A multi-functional and flexible space designed to make you want to immerse yourself in creating, initiating dialogue and reflecting amidst the silence. A design lab that is a symbol of minimalism and expression, built with a threshold that blurs the boundaries between the interior and exterior.

Front Elevation
Front Elevation

The concept was well initiated before the idea of social distancing and work from home, The Shell foreshadows a response to what a workspace (“work from home” space) could look like, should look like. How a workspace could give you the freedom to express, to create and to just be.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Alibag, Maharashtra, India

About this office
Studio PKA
Office

