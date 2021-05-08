LimmatSpot Apartments / Holzer Kobler Architekturen

+ 19

Client: Solintra AG eine Immobiliengesellschaft des UBS CH Property Fund – Swiss Mixed „Sima“ c/o UBS Fund Management Switzerland AG

Building Technology: Polke von Moos AG

Building Physics: Grolimund + Partner AG, Aarau

Electrical Engineering: Enerpeak Salzmann AG

Landscape Architecture: PR Landschaftsarchitektur GmbH Arbon

Electrical Planning: Scherler AG

Fire Protection: Gruner AG

City: Spreitenbach

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. Outside of Zurich, the "LimmatSpot" presents itself as a new urban development in Spreitenbach (Switzerland). The multifunctional building complex of more than 50'000 sq. encompasses a large array of spaces for service providers, retailers, gastronomy, offices, a multiplex movie theatre with 10 halls as well as 195 apartments. Parking is available in the two underground stories, connected to the buildings.

The conception of this new city area was inspired by the special location of the area, oriented by its proximity to Spreitenbach and the Limmattalbahn, which will run across the property. The living spaces are divided into segments for families, young couples, and singles. With car-free access and the spacious inner courtyard, the “LimmatSpot” offers a local recreation modality for residents, customers, and employees.

The cinema complex, operated by Pathé will be Spreitenbach’s first cinema, with the largest hall serving as a new community venue. Due to the multi-functionality of the complex, the development becomes a link between the historic village centre of Spreitenbach and the shopping and commerce zones nearby – a “city within the city”.