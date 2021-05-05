We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Sri Lanka
  Kozy's Canvas / KWCA - Kosala Weerasekara Chartered Architects

Kozy's Canvas / KWCA - Kosala Weerasekara Chartered Architects

Kozy's Canvas / KWCA - Kosala Weerasekara Chartered Architects

© MAD Factory

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Offices
Battaramulla, Sri Lanka
  • Drafting:Uditha Jayasinghe
  • Design Assistant:Jenushan
  • Structural Engineer:Lalindra Perera
  • Contractor:Kinwes Private Limited
  • City:Battaramulla
  • Country:Sri Lanka
© MAD Factory
Text description provided by the architects. Project is a residence and studio office of An Architect and his family. It is located in the suburb of Sri lanka, facing a Forest reserve and a lake. Framed views of the nature at different levels, collection of different architectural elements and materials weave together making a perfect canvas for the users to paint the story of their life.

© MAD Factory
Ground Floor Plan
© MAD Factory
The landscape, trees, floor patterns, wooden decks and verandah creates an entrance pathway towards the colorful main door.The design is created to emphasize the nature that surrounds it, while simultaneously blending with it, where the cantilevered spaces and the transparent materials blurs the distinct line between the interior and the outdoors of the spaces, bringing the nature indoors.

© MAD Factory
Section AA
© MAD Factory
The wooden decks create the transition space between inside and outside while making the perfect space for living outdoors. Interiors are simple and created to frame and capture the vistas of the beautiful surrounding. The wide openings make the nature blend in to the inside.

© MAD Factory
Project gallery

About this office
KWCA - Kosala Weerasekara Chartered Architects
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesSri Lanka
Cite: "Kozy's Canvas / KWCA - Kosala Weerasekara Chartered Architects" 05 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961113/kozys-canvas-kwca-kosala-weerasekara-chartered-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

