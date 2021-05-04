We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Fleming Park House / Cloud Architecture Studio

Fleming Park House / Cloud Architecture Studio

Save this project
Fleming Park House / Cloud Architecture Studio

© Jeremy Wright© Jeremy Wright© Jeremy Wright© Jeremy Wright+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Brunswick East, Australia
  • Architects: Cloud Architecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  189
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jeremy Wright
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Blum, Cult, Sussex Taps, Aneeta Windows, Brickworks, Capral, Design by Them
  • Design And Coordination:Brendan Jones
  • Drafting:David Stanley
  • Builders:Creative Energy, Creative Energy, Paul Dineen, Robin Henke
  • Architects:Cloud Architecture Studio
  • Structural Engineering:OPS Engineers
  • Lighting Design:Solstice Lighting
  • City:Brunswick East
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jeremy Wright
© Jeremy Wright

Text description provided by the architects. Completed in 2020, Fleming Park House was conceived to accommodate a family of 7, including 5 teenage boys. Being well under 200 square meters i n area, this beautiful house overlooks the l ocal football ground and dog-park. At i ts essence, Fleming Park House i s an adaptable, flexible collection of spaces capable of ‘ bending’ to the needs of occupants i nto the future.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Wright
© Jeremy Wright
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Jeremy Wright
© Jeremy Wright

In i ts substantial presence, this “up to 5 bedroom” house i s not unlike many double storey, free standing Victorian terrace houses i n i nner Melbourne. But whilst there are echoes of the Victoria terrace, the design adopts an “upside down model”. As such, l ight and air define the upper l iving spaces, which captures the diverse surrounding views – treetops, rooftops and children playing. The sleeping areas on the ground floor are cooler, darker and enable quieter ‘ comings and goings’ i n the extremely busy household.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Wright
© Jeremy Wright

The primary form of the house i s an elevated, stratified, stretched, box. Strips of horizontal l ight and moving awnings i nscribe the l iving spaces with the cycles of the day and of the seasons. A series of descending gestures, i n the form of stairs and voids, create a relationship between the floors and l ead people through the house by tempting glimpses of what l ies beyond. This visual layering also l inks the i nternal courtyards and other voids to the outside, giving a sense of orientation and a beautiful connection to the sky – rain, hail or shine.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

Designing for small, or constrained, sites offers the opportunity to amplify connections creating an architectural i ntensity. In the same way that the ‘ box’ i s broken down i nternally through the use of voids and courtyards, ‘ add-ons’, i nfills, screening are employed externally to give nuance and i nterest to the form. Spaces and elements are extruded from the underside and l ean toos bulge from i ts sides. This ergonomic architecture of the suburban everyday elevates simple gestures through i nvention and practicality; the front pergola i s l iterally pulled out from the southern facade l ike a drawer from a chest.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Wright
© Jeremy Wright

The ‘ off the shelf’ material palette – comprising timber, steel sheet, concrete blocks and plywood sheets – was chosen for i ts durability, sustainability and affordability and the house celebrates the simplicity of these materials. Internally, this simple palette i s combined with plentiful pattern and color to deliver a playful space for a l ively family, whilst retaining a sense of craft and calm consistent with the building's i nvention and place i n the world

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Wright
© Jeremy Wright

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Cloud Architecture Studio
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Fleming Park House / Cloud Architecture Studio" 04 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961110/fleming-park-house-cloud-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream