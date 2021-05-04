We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Snake River Cabin / McLean Quinlan

Snake River Cabin / McLean Quinlan

© David Agnello

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
United States
  • Architects: McLean Quinlan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  David Agnello
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dornbracht, Agape, Toto
  • Executive Architects:Berlin Architects
  • Structural Engineer:G&S Structural Engineers
  • General Contractor :Cox Construction Inc
© David Agnello

Text description provided by the architects. A clearing amongst Aspen and Pine makes way for an understated home, positioned to take in long views across Snake River Valley and the mountains beyond. Our clients wanted a house that embraced this majestic setting. A peaceful, modern retreat to recharge whilst immersed in nature.

© David Agnello

 

© David Agnello

Our clients came to us after visiting another project of ours close by. They were looking for a design to replace a dilapidated cabin on the site, designed in a traditional cabin style the home was dark and had little connection to the site it occupied and had fallen into disrepair. 

© David Agnello
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© David Agnello

The key to the new design was to create a home that was light-filled and connected to nature. The site backs onto a forest of Aspen and Pine as you arrive at the house you are met by the wide-open views of the valley and mountains beyond. The home sits in the valley of the Snake River looking out towards mountain ranges and the Sleeping Indian. 

© David Agnello

The building is formed of two contrasting volumes. The first ‘living’ structure is transparent, open to panoramic views, and filled with natural light from sunrise to sunset. A substantial douglas fir frame provides a feeling of warmth and enclosure.

© David Agnello

The second, taller, black timber-clad building contains more practical aspects of the home, including the bedrooms. Upstairs, tucked into the eaves, the library and guest rooms nestle under a tent-like vaulted roof. 

© David Agnello

A limited palette of natural materials and tactile elements were chosen to reflect the surrounding landscape. Oak flooring and hemlock ceilings, reminiscent of traditional cabins, contrast with expanses of frameless, thermally insulated glass. A contemporary home that both respects and takes advantage of its extraordinary setting.

© David Agnello

Project location

Address:Wyoming, United States

McLean Quinlan
Cite: "Snake River Cabin / McLean Quinlan" 04 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961082/snake-river-cabin-mclean-quinlan> ISSN 0719-8884

