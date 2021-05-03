We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Paris Region Headquarters / Ferrier Marchetti Studio

Paris Region Headquarters / Ferrier Marchetti Studio

Paris Region Headquarters / Ferrier Marchetti Studio

© Luc Boegly

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Saint-Ouen, France
  • Architects: Ferrier Marchetti Studio
  Area: 60000
  Year: 2021
  Photographs: Luc Boegly
  Lead Architect: Ferrier Marchetti
  Public Spaces Interior Design: Denu & Paradon
  Space Planning: Saguez & Partners
  Landscaping Designer: D'Ici-Là
  City: Saint-Ouen
  Country: France
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. Europe's richest region has moved from the historic centre of the capital to Saint-Ouen, becoming the first prestigious public institution to settle in Greater Paris.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

This vast complex is divided into two buildings which are two variations on the theme of landscape: one is raised above a garden of shade and freshness, the other built around a suspended garden, open on a balcony overlooking the city through a vast loggia. A third garden serves as a forecourt overlooking the city for the whole of the Paris Region Headquarters.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The hall is preceded by a peristyle of arcades that welcomes all visitors and users of the site. The hemicycle, the large multi-purpose room and the public lobby are organised in a vast double-height volume, transparent and bathed in natural light.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Site plan
Site plan
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

On the upper floors, the double-façade, a simple device whose moulding varies subtly according to the orientation, was designed to provide optimum lighting for the workspaces.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The overall image is that of an open and impressive yet frugal institution, in harmony with the metropolitan and climatic challenges of its territory.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Project location

Address: 93400 Saint-Ouen, France

Ferrier Marchetti Studio
