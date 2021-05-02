We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Casa Bell Lloc / Studio Saxe

Casa Bell Lloc / Studio Saxe

Save this project
Casa Bell Lloc / Studio Saxe

© Andres Garcia Lachner© Andres Garcia Lachner© Andres Garcia Lachner© Andres Garcia Lachner+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Santa Teresa Beach, Costa Rica
  • Client:Fran Machado and Niko Voorspoels
  • City:Santa Teresa Beach
  • Country:Costa Rica
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Overview. Studio Saxe was commissioned to design a home perched on the hilltops of the town of Santa Teresa in Costa Rica. Due to the extreme pitch of the terrain, we decided to sink the private areas of bedrooms into the ground and thus allow the main living area to have the best expansive views on top with floating terraces and a pool.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Benjamin G. Saxe founder and Design Director of Studio Saxe explains: “This project is a testament of how concrete can be used in Tropical Architecture to achieve low maintenance and longevity without loosing openness and deep connections to nature beyond.”

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Concept.  In order to adapt to the topographic conditions, Studio Saxe decided to “push” the house into the ground thus creating the illusion of a one-story house from the street and only revealing its true size once inside. A series of concrete walls shield the house and disguise what will later become a powerful choreographed entrance reveal of the pool and ocean beyond.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Lower level floor plan
Lower level floor plan
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Design. By keeping the public living spaces above and the more intimate bedrooms below, Studio Saxe used the innate characteristics provided by the site to determine the use of spaces. Every space that touches the ground is more solid and enclosed, and in contrast, every space above ground is open and ephemeral. A long overarching roofline protects the house and frames a feature entrance pool that cantilevers over the jungle.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Construction. The clients of this home were clear from the beginning that they wanted most of the home to be built in concrete for longevity, less maintenance, and thermal mass during the hot months of the year. The challenge was to also create open spaces in the living areas with long-span concrete beans and a light roof that allows for cross ventilation during the rainy and humid months of the year. The result is a series of retaining walls below that house private spaces and beams and columns above that open to the majestic ocean view.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Sustainability. As we develop the language of architecture at Studio Saxe, we understand that the impact of construction methods and materials is a big factor in the maintenance and longevity of a building in the tropics. This house sets a new direction where a modern long-lasting material like concrete can be profusely used throughout without losing basic bioclimatic principles of tropical design such as long roof eaves, cross ventilation, water collection, and many more.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Saxe
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Casa Bell Lloc / Studio Saxe" 02 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960953/casa-bell-lloc-studio-saxe> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream