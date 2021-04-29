We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Uirim Inn / 100A associates

Uirim Inn / 100A associates

Save this project
Uirim Inn / 100A associates

© Jae Yoon Kim© Jae Yoon Kim© Jae Yoon Kim© Jae Yoon Kim+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
Chuncheon-si, South Korea
  • Architects: 100A associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jae Yoon Kim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: American Standard, E plus, Goldwood, Metalart, Vista, samhwa
  • Lead Architect: Kwang-il An, Sol-ha Park
  • Client:Nam Soo,Kim
  • Architects:100A associates
  • City:Chuncheon-si
  • Country:South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim

Text description provided by the architects. There an exceptionally bright chestnut tree was situated as if it were the owner of the land. The traveler in the forest humbly accepted it, and the chestnut offered him the comfort of silence. That’s how Uirim Inn was settled under such a beautiful and peaceful chestnut tree. The traveler in the forest wanted to provide a space that could be comforting to other travellers, hoping that the building to be placed on this land would become a space with delicate smell which is not distinguishable between a mountain and a house.

Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim

This space never tried to embrace nature, nor to accomodate it. I just imagined that users could enjoy the time as a lonely traveler during the stay in the space, while interacting with the land in abundance. The space is largely composed of a space for the host and 2 rooms where guestss will stay.

Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim

The building with low and long concrete structure, which is cut off from the outside, serves as the boundary of time to erase all sharp and unpleasant things before entering the space. The red path that goes deeply along the building allows users to enter the space through an undecorated bright and spacious yard, and open the red gate to come into their own inner spaces in the forest.

Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim

The interior spaces that are open toward the forest fully embrace the quietness of the forest. It reflects the physical properties of wood carefully elaborated so that travelers entering the space can concentrate on the communication with nature. The energy of reddish wood which is in contrast with the building envelope becomes a space of lyricism that projects the time of the forest.

Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim
Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim

Being isolated is a scary but necessary moment for everyone. The traveler’s house in the forest is a space filled with his hope that our lives can be healed and restored, by making arbitrary breaks from the fatigue we feel in our daily lives and enjoying full rest for ourselves. I hope that the time of staying will be a little comfort to the lives of travelers who visit Uirim Inn, listening to the time and sound of the forest.

Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sindong-myeon, Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
100A associates
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsSouth Korea
Cite: "Uirim Inn / 100A associates" 29 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960884/uirim-inn-100a-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream