Uirim Inn / 100A associates

Client: Nam Soo,Kim

Architects: 100A associates

City: Chuncheon-si

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. There an exceptionally bright chestnut tree was situated as if it were the owner of the land. The traveler in the forest humbly accepted it, and the chestnut offered him the comfort of silence. That’s how Uirim Inn was settled under such a beautiful and peaceful chestnut tree. The traveler in the forest wanted to provide a space that could be comforting to other travellers, hoping that the building to be placed on this land would become a space with delicate smell which is not distinguishable between a mountain and a house.

This space never tried to embrace nature, nor to accomodate it. I just imagined that users could enjoy the time as a lonely traveler during the stay in the space, while interacting with the land in abundance. The space is largely composed of a space for the host and 2 rooms where guestss will stay.

The building with low and long concrete structure, which is cut off from the outside, serves as the boundary of time to erase all sharp and unpleasant things before entering the space. The red path that goes deeply along the building allows users to enter the space through an undecorated bright and spacious yard, and open the red gate to come into their own inner spaces in the forest.

The interior spaces that are open toward the forest fully embrace the quietness of the forest. It reflects the physical properties of wood carefully elaborated so that travelers entering the space can concentrate on the communication with nature. The energy of reddish wood which is in contrast with the building envelope becomes a space of lyricism that projects the time of the forest.

Being isolated is a scary but necessary moment for everyone. The traveler’s house in the forest is a space filled with his hope that our lives can be healed and restored, by making arbitrary breaks from the fatigue we feel in our daily lives and enjoying full rest for ourselves. I hope that the time of staying will be a little comfort to the lives of travelers who visit Uirim Inn, listening to the time and sound of the forest.