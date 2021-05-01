We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. CAF House / Estudio MMX

CAF House / Estudio MMX

Save this project
CAF House / Estudio MMX

© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo+ 16

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
  • Architects: Estudio MMX
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2992 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rafael Gamo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Novaceramic
  • Collaborators:Olivia Hansberg, Javier Moctezuma
  • Structural Engineer:CDI
  • Main Contractor::ID Construcciones
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. A field in Hidalgo, a state in Mexico that has magnificent views towards a golf course and a dam, shelters Casa CAF a project done by Estudio MMX. In addition to complying with the client´s requirements and the site conditions, the project embeds in its design and execution the rigorous implementation of the residential regulations that encourage the scenery´s hegemony.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The architectural program is centered on giving priority to views of the landscape to the majority of the spaces in the house taking advantage of the descending topography of the small site and integrating a generous garden enjoyed by its inhabitants and visitors. The main character of the project, the garden, adds to the ground floor communal areas creating spatial continuity between the entrance and the back connected to the golf course.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Reading the requirements and the regulations the design was developed combining the different volumes with the grades where the fragmentation and the inclined faces of the roofs are essential. The pyramid figure answers to the need of distributing the mayor are on the ground floor resulting in a house that has the ability to function in a semi-desert climate with intense hot days and freezing cold nights.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Concrete, steel, wood, and apparent ocher partition emphasize the different geometries obtained in the design process and are complemented by elements that give character and warmth to space. From all angles, the rural country house relating to a barn may be tell apart on the mountain slope overlooking the lake, reinforcing the presence of its structure and the geometry of its rooftops.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio MMX
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
Cite: "CAF House / Estudio MMX" [Casa CAF / Estudio MMX] 01 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960853/caf-house-estudio-mmx> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream