World
House in the Trees / Estudio Aloras

© Federico Cairoli© Federico Cairoli© Federico Cairoli© Federico Cairoli+ 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Aloras
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Federico Cairoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, McNeel, Trimble
  • Lead Architect: Martín Aloras
  • Engineering:Omar Morris
  • Collaborator:Diego Costanzo, Germán Merciadri, Juan Emilio Brun, Leandro Part, Sofía Giancarelli
  • Main Contractor::PH Constructora SRL
  • Country:Argentina
© Federico Cairoli
Text description provided by the architects. A plot of land, a tree, the Sun, a plan, a desire, and the memory. To think about a house is an opportunity, a vehicle that carries us to interweave someone else’s desire with ours and a context that, at some point, is inevitable. A plot in a small gated community in the city of Funes, next to the city of Rosario, is acquired by a couple that proposes a simple plan, with specific premises in relation to the material and formal cadence of the object in question, as well as the desire of a series of well-defined experiences in the way of connecting with the environment.

© Federico Cairoli
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Upper floor
© Federico Cairoli
This piece of land is surrounded by lush vegetation in its north and west borders and it is crossed by a huge Tipa tree throughout the whole north-south area. The background towards the east is the most free-from-trees area. The south edge is where the Sun will probably be present for more hours during the summer and, there, the pool will be placed. The house is set up next to the street, trying to establish a definite limit between the public and the private, so as to leave the biggest portion of plot free towards the back. Almost like a game, this piece, in order to be settled in this part of the plot, allows everything that surrounds it, to mold it. The guidelines of the borders, the outlines, and the big tree that fragments it, breaks it, moves it, and pushes it to the limit, leaving an empty space towards the sky, and building, at the same time, a semi-covered space.

© Federico Cairoli
Section - AA
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
The house intentionally opens and looks at itself; it invites us to go through it to find fragments of the sky, along this path. Just as a tree grows, the house settles in, it adapts itself and it stretches towards the empty space, establishing a dialogue with its immediate forest environment. The resultant is not more than the reading of an opportunity: the one given by the geometry imposed by the land, together with the presence of a big tree. The will of the future inhabitants in using reinforced concrete gives back not only interesting tectonics and formal relationship with the environment, but also it allows to solve extreme structural matters, by contrasting its resistance with the qualities given by the free-flowing nature of the material, which allows as to mold it like a stone on the ground.

© Federico Cairoli
Axo
© Federico Cairoli
About this office
Estudio Aloras
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House in the Trees / Estudio Aloras" [Casa en los árboles / Estudio Aloras] 27 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960734/house-in-the-trees-estudio-aloras> ISSN 0719-8884

