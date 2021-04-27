B House / 365 Design

+ 31

Houses • Hanoi, Vietnam Architects: 365 Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Hoang Le

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: BETONLAB , DTC , TME



Lead Architects: Ta Dinh Van, Nguyen Nhu Thanh

Project Architect: Nguyen Hoang Tu

Architects: 365 Design

City: Hanoi

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The B House is located in a residential suburban area of Hanoi, Vietnam, owned by a concrete workshop owner in Vietnam. We start the project with the vision that there’ll be other houses on both sides of the land. The owner wants an airy space and garden-view bedrooms but still have privacy and security.

With this requirement, first, we developed a simple yet powerful form of architectural design for the front garden. The essence of this house is an open space, the boundary between the inside and the outside is gradually blurring to create the connection between people and nature.

The light from ouside are drawn from the roof through the glass panels to the green space inside, and around this void is the long and wide staircase and corridor that connect the functional spaces together with other features in the house. The front view of the house is a pressed bamboo spokes door system with iron frame that can be closed and opened flexibly. It reduces direct sunlight from the east, and ensures privacy and security issues.

With the owner's love for concrete, we choose the finishing material, mainly concrete with a rough surface, and chestnut-colored wood makes the space cozier. Through the project, we want to bring an optimal solution to improve living space, create a comfortable living environment, and focus on quality of life.