We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. Ya-Sa-Nan House / PVWB Studio

Ya-Sa-Nan House / PVWB Studio

Save this project
Ya-Sa-Nan House / PVWB Studio

© FANGBakii© FANGBakii© FANGBakii© FANGBakii+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Pharmacy
Surat Thani, Thailand
  • Architects: PVWB Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  FANGBakii
  • Lead Architect: Witchawat Boonprasong
  • Architects:PVWB Studio
  • City:Surat Thani
  • Country:Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© FANGBakii
© FANGBakii

Text description provided by the architects. A rebuilt 3 storey Row-house to be a family residence and retail. The building is divided into 2 sub-buildings, the front part next to the street as a pharmacy and the back part as residential area. Due to its building type, the layout is flanked with adjacent buildings therefore the house is designed to have courtyard with skylight in between 2 sub-buildings to provide daylight access and completely separate the commercial area from the residence.

Save this picture!
© FANGBakii
© FANGBakii
Save this picture!
Diagram 03
Diagram 03
Save this picture!
© FANGBakii
© FANGBakii

With its large scale, the design purpose is to redesign the commercial building space into a homy scale by creating a small house hidden in the back of the site to become more cozy for family living and create a common space that connect every area in the house as the family requested. The residential area is transformed from 3-storey shophouse to be like a 2-storey detached house by simple design approach for example, the courtyard balcony; to disguise the third floor which is pharmacy warehouse, and double space in common area which is rarely seen in this type of building in this neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© FANGBakii
© FANGBakii
Save this picture!
Diagram 04
Diagram 04
Save this picture!
© FANGBakii
© FANGBakii

For material use, since the owner has the old wood from the demolished house and the new wood they have been planted for 15 years, The demolished house's hardwood is used in the structural part, mainly for roof structure and the remaining old wood was sanded and painted in blue color to cover imperfect texture and used as interior featured. The new self-grown wood is used as the main material in house interior. This material use creates value and story to the new house and blending sense of old and new place.

Save this picture!
© FANGBakii
© FANGBakii

From outsideview, the building has 2 different façades for residence and drugstore. The residence façade isseen as a white wall with various sizes of wooden windows according to the rooms function while the drug store façade material is wrought iron which is known for protection of sunlight and burglar in the local. The pattern design is simplified from the pill capsule to make people easy to notice it is the pharmacy.

Save this picture!
© FANGBakii
© FANGBakii

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PVWB Studio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesCommercial ArchitectureRetailPharmacyThailand
Cite: "Ya-Sa-Nan House / PVWB Studio" 26 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960671/ya-sa-nan-house-pvwb-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream