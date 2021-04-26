Ya-Sa-Nan House / PVWB Studio

+ 20

Architects: PVWB Studio

City: Surat Thani

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A rebuilt 3 storey Row-house to be a family residence and retail. The building is divided into 2 sub-buildings, the front part next to the street as a pharmacy and the back part as residential area. Due to its building type, the layout is flanked with adjacent buildings therefore the house is designed to have courtyard with skylight in between 2 sub-buildings to provide daylight access and completely separate the commercial area from the residence.

With its large scale, the design purpose is to redesign the commercial building space into a homy scale by creating a small house hidden in the back of the site to become more cozy for family living and create a common space that connect every area in the house as the family requested. The residential area is transformed from 3-storey shophouse to be like a 2-storey detached house by simple design approach for example, the courtyard balcony; to disguise the third floor which is pharmacy warehouse, and double space in common area which is rarely seen in this type of building in this neighborhood.

For material use, since the owner has the old wood from the demolished house and the new wood they have been planted for 15 years, The demolished house's hardwood is used in the structural part, mainly for roof structure and the remaining old wood was sanded and painted in blue color to cover imperfect texture and used as interior featured. The new self-grown wood is used as the main material in house interior. This material use creates value and story to the new house and blending sense of old and new place.

From outsideview, the building has 2 different façades for residence and drugstore. The residence façade isseen as a white wall with various sizes of wooden windows according to the rooms function while the drug store façade material is wrought iron which is known for protection of sunlight and burglar in the local. The pattern design is simplified from the pill capsule to make people easy to notice it is the pharmacy.