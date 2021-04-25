Tammsaare Park Pavilion / Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid

+ 29

Engineering: Printsiip OÜ, Tõnu Peipman, Viljar Sepp (Printsiip OÜ)

Client: Tallinna Kommunaalamet

Contractor: OÜ Astlanda Ehitus

City: Tallin

Country: Estonia

Text description provided by the architects. The Tammsaare park pavilion stands on the foundation of Tallinn’s old market hall built in 1899 and destroyed in WWII. The new pavilion is the first structure on the site since then, and it is designed as a lightweight timber construction to make use of the entire survived basement level of the historical building.

The exterior walls between the structural columns are made of curtain wall elements making the pavilion transparent and light both structurally and visually. The load-bearing structure is made of laminated timber: cross-shaped and half-cross-shaped columns. The ground floor is roofed by glued timber corbel vaults. The timber structure is finished with white weatherproof polymeric paint and treated with fireproofing.

The structural timber vaults evolve into rectangular domes on the roof and a spatial vault ceiling in the interior and under the canopy. The prefabricated elements make the roof of the building an interesting sight to be seen from neighbouring buildings like the Estonian National Opera or the iconic Viru Hotel.

The new pavilion acts as an integral part of Tammsaare park, which is one of the most loved recreational areas in central Tallinn. The park was also recently given a new look also by Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid. The connecting design feature between the park and the pavilion is the stepped corbel vault which is also reflected in the design of the light poles, information stands, and playground equipment.