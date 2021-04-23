We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Glenn Howells Designs Lakeside Climbing Tower in England

Glenn Howells Architects have won planning permission for a lakeside climbing center in Peterborough, England. The new Olympic standard climbing center aims to be a sustainable landmark for the 1,700-acre Ferry Meadows Park site. The center is made to be a central element of Nene Park Trust’s 2050 vision and 10-year masterplan. The indoor facilities are designed to complement the outdoor activities available across the Park.

Courtesy of Glenn Howells ArchitectsCourtesy of Glenn Howells ArchitectsCourtesy of Glenn Howells ArchitectsCourtesy of Glenn Howells Architects+ 6

Courtesy of Glenn Howells Architects
Courtesy of Glenn Howells Architects

Ferry Meadows aims to become the region’s favorite park by creating improved leisure, recreation, cultural and environmental provisions, and make the park a more attractive prospect for families during the winter months. As Glenn Howells explains, the Lakeside Activity Centre will be located next to and share a site with the existing Nene Outdoors watersports and activity center, creating a defined hub of sport, play, recreation and leisure that's away from the more sensitive nature-rich areas of the Park.

Courtesy of Glenn Howells Architects
Courtesy of Glenn Howells Architects

The project plans also aim to improve the biodiversity and natural habitats in the park by substantially increasing the number of trees and canopy cover, as well as creating landscaping and bird and pollinator friendly planting. Inspired by the geometry and materials of climbing, the form of the building is intended to create an iconic landmark in the park.

Courtesy of Glenn Howells Architects
Courtesy of Glenn Howells Architects
Courtesy of Glenn Howells Architects
Courtesy of Glenn Howells Architects

Matthew Bradbury, Chief Executive of Nene Park Trust, said, ”As a charitable Trust our aim is to support the health and wellbeing of the people of Peterborough through the provision of recreation and leisure activities. Lakeside Activity Centre will draw together many of these threads into a contemporary new nature-friendly offer at a time, post-COVID, when health and wellbeing, leisure, sport, and play will be so important, especially to families and young people.”

News via Glenn Howells Architects

