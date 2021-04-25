We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Brygga Henningsvær House / SKAARA Arkitekter AS

Brygga Henningsvær House / SKAARA Arkitekter AS

Save this project
Brygga Henningsvær House / SKAARA Arkitekter AS

© Marco Schön© Marco Schön© Marco Schön© Rasmus Fjeldheim Dale+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Henningsvær, Norway
  • Design Team:Marco Schön, Kim Skaara
  • Clients:Families Carina and Einar Bordewich
  • Engineering:Borobygg
  • Collaborators:AM Entreprenør AS, Aerogel Norge AS
  • City:Henningsvær
  • Country:Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marco Schön
© Marco Schön

Text description provided by the architects. This project shows the rehabilitation and transformation of a building used for traditional cod liver-oil production in Lofoten, Norway since 1939. Parts of the house and the Henningsvær pier were totally damaged after the winter storm "Berit" in 2011. The new addition fits indiscreetly to Henningsværs authentic environment and adapts the building pattern forming the neighbourhood, dominated by small-scale wharf buildings with pitched roofs.

Save this picture!
© Marco Schön
© Marco Schön

By using the same volume and roofscape, the new design stands as an echo of the original damaged section. Translucent aerogel panels on the roof, and facades, give a contemporary look that fits nicely in with the cultural heritage surroundings. In the dark hours and winter season, it lightens up as a soft-glowing lantern, giving life and activity to the pier. The highly insulating and translucent skin creates a unique feel in the interior.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Section - BB
Section - BB

Diffused daylight flows in and gives a comfortable soft light, reducing sharp shadows. Carefully positioned large clear windows give interesting contrasts, framing the view to the surroundings, underlining the duality between the imaginary and the real outside world. The sculptural laminated wood constructions, combined with rough steel details, underline the traditional industrial detailing in the older section.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Fjeldheim Dale
© Rasmus Fjeldheim Dale
Save this picture!
© Marco Schön
© Marco Schön

The supplementary interior elements, such as the white kitchen modules, light wooden surfaces, and custom-made stairs with battens and wire mesh, show a concept carried through with consistency and high quality throughout. The beautiful hand-crafted wood and steel details are bathed in the soft interior light, emphasizing the contemplative atmosphere in the whole building.

Save this picture!
© Marco Schön
© Marco Schön

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SKAARA Arkitekter AS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway
Cite: "Brygga Henningsvær House / SKAARA Arkitekter AS" 25 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960510/brygga-henningsvaer-house-skaara-arkitekter-as> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream