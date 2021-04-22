We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Yen Nghia Housing / AICC Architecture

Yen Nghia Housing / AICC Architecture

Save this project
Yen Nghia Housing / AICC Architecture

© Hoang Le© Hoang Le© Hoang Le© Hoang Le+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yên Nghĩa, Vietnam
  • Architects: AICC Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  469
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Jotun, TAICERA, Toto, GACH VIET, PAYA EDISON, Xingfa
  • Lead Architect: Nguyen Dinh Toan
  • Interior Design:Vu Thi Ngat
  • Structural Engineer:Bui Van Anh
  • Landscape Design:Nguyen Ha Thanh
  • Mep & Hvac Design:Nguyen Thi Minh
  • Light Design:Tran Thi Nhan
  • Contractor:Nguyen Dinh Toan
  • Project Managers:Nguyen Dinh Toan
  • Architects:AICC Architecture
  • City:Yên Nghĩa
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. Yen Nghia Housing uses the trick of "borrowing space" to watch the sunset in front on the dike slopes, recreating the familiar cultural features of the Northern Delta house in modern design language. 

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Located at the foot of the Day river dike, Yen Nghia Housing opens a 40-degree view to the main road on the dike slope with three road surface elevations downgraded to the work ground, the location of the land is quite special : the west facade looks on the dike. This feature of topography and location is a problem for architects to find solutions. 

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Yen Nghia Housing is designed for two young families, three generations and eight people living, is that the household has a cultural tradition in the Northern Delta of Vietnam, loving open spaces, trees and wind. The house divided functional space into 4 main blocks and 4 floors, designed interwoven with solid blocks to create voids surrounded by ventilated materials to create a connection, bringing the sun and wind into the building.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Along with the separation of common and separate functional spaces for the whole household is the resolution of architectural perspectives for the whole building with the foundation lower than the road surface elevation (2.5 - 4m), the architect gave the solution of pushing the entire functional space to the 2nd and 3rd floors, to use the trick of borrowing outside space, which is the space behind and the facade towards the dike slopes, freeing the entire first floor as common spaces, garages, gardens. To ensure the protect privacy of the house  as well as avoid dust from the environment, the architect built a high fence like the base of the house, using raw red brick materials and techniques that creates an airy space to ventilate and get natural light for the entire first floor space. 

Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01

The main functional space of the whole house is located on the 2nd and 3rd floor. The architect has an arrangement that recreates a number of cultural features of nothern plain houses that has a healthy and modern design language (the house has a porch, a front yard, a backyard, has a pond, water surface, grows familiar green trees, close to Vietnamese villages.  

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The architect arranges an intersecting space between the inside and outside, connecting from the front porch to the back porch. The location of the living room is the center linking the remaining functional spaces, where the homeowner can observe all the activities taking place inside and outside the house, in addition to being able to zoom at eye level out, watch the flow of people and watch the sunset in front on the dike slopes. Such peaceful village surroundings and space will bring a lot of new and familiar emotions. 

Save this picture!
Elevation 01
Elevation 01

The treatment of the cube and the 2-layer facade not only contributes to the aesthetics of the house, it also helps the space inside to avoid direct radiation from the West but still interfere with nature outside.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AICC Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Yen Nghia Housing / AICC Architecture" 22 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960482/yen-nghia-housing-aicc-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream