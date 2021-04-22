We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Wye River House / MGAO

Wye River House / MGAO
© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

© Paul Hermes

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Wye River, Australia
  • Architects: MGAO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Paul Hermes
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Artek, Fisher & Paykel, Thonet, Barestone, Salthouse Windows & Doors
  • Design Team:Matt Goodman, Callum Andrews, Luca D’auria
  • Stylist:Jarvis Barker
  • Builder:Basebuild Construction
  • Engineering:Webb Consult
  • Furniture:Darcy James Design
  • City:Wye River
  • Country:Australia
© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a private residence located in Wye River, a small coastal town located along the Great Ocean Road in Victoria. The project was one of three Probono projects undertaken by MGAO after the 2015 Bushfires. Our clients have a long historical connection to the Wye River, with a family connection to a man named Paddy Harrington, one of the original builders who constructed many of the town's early Fibro Beach Shacks.

© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes
Elevation
Elevation
© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

This family connection to the built fabric of the town, along with our own interest in the vernacular beach shack typology as a reference for design, lead to an exploration of simple materials, rational forms, and a ‘careful carelessness’ that the original Beach Shack typology embodies.

© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

The proposed concept consists of 4 connected ‘Living Rooms’ joined to create an enfilade, the careful positioning of the blade walls and window openings creates privacy and reinforces the identity and function of each room within an essentially open plan. The openings on the Northern facade shift slightly in relation to the function of the room. The external deck is 'open' to the public - for chatting with neighbours.

© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes
Plan
Plan
© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes
Plan
Plan
© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

The bench height window in the kitchen provides a visual connection to the street. The eye-level window to the living room ensures winter sun can penetrate deep into the plan, whilst providing a high level of privacy. The highlight ensuite window provides daylight and keeps out peeping toms! The single skillion roofed beach shack contains a 3 bedroom dwelling on the right and a double storey, one-bedroom studio holiday rental ''Redlum Studio' on the left.

© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Wye River House / MGAO" 22 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960461/wye-river-house-mgao> ISSN 0719-8884

