Schlösslipark Housing / Holzer Kobler Architekturen

+ 23

Landscape Architecture: Hager Partner AG

Structural Engineering: SJB Kempter Fitze AG

Electrical Consultant: Bühler + Scherler AG

Building Physics: Kopitsis Bauphysik AG, Wohlen AG

Façade Construction: Blumer-Lehmann AG

Fire Protection: BS Konzepte AG, Rickenbach b. Wil

Heating: Otto Keller AG

Lifts: Schindler AG

Geology: FS Geotechnik

Electrical Engineering: AZ Elektro AG

City: St. Gallen

Country: Switzerland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Schlösslipark development is located on the outskirts of St. Gallen (CH). The cubature and design of its five buildings fit harmoniously into the neighbouring St. Gallen Bruggen district, a residential area with a high quality of life and a strong connection to the landscape.

For optimal environmental compatibility, the complex was designed and realised on the basis of the Minergie standard. The façades, whose multi-layered wall structure provides ideal thermal, wind and sound insulation, were constructed using a modular element construction method in order to complete the buildings in the shortest possible time.

The first building in the complex is the house on Wolfgangstrasse, which has a commercial area on the ground floor with flexible room design for different usage scenarios. The other four buildings are reserved exclusively for residential use.

The 60 residential segments of the complex with their diverse floor plans are all designed with spacious, open living areas, correspondingly attached balcony or garden areas, and clearly delineated bedrooms. The discreet polygonality of the residential buildings conveys a playful lightness, which is emphasised by the harmoniously staggered arrangement and the filigree wooden façade.