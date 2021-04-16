Iperceramica Headquarters / Mario Cucinella Architects

+ 18

Project Team: Mario Cucinella, Enrico Iascone, Michele Roveri, Francesca Fabiana Fochi, Giovanni Sanna, Silivia Conversano

Visual: Nicola Magri, Francesco Naimoli

Structure: Maffeis Engineering Spa

MEP: STEP Engineering Srl

Fire Engineering: IDF Ingegneria

City: Modena

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The project of the new office building of Bayker-Iperceramica was born to be a simple and functional envelope, characterized by a strongly contemporary image. The new headquarters will be developed on two levels above ground for a total of approximately 1,700 square meters. The load-bearing structures were designed in prefabricated exposed wood elements (laminated wood pillars, load-bearing partitions, and X-Lam floors), thus ensuring the use of the latest construction technologies in terms of materials, sustainability and prefabrication systems.

The project has paid considerable attention to the comfort of the interior environments, to the consequent well-being of the staff, and to the permeability of natural light; in this regard, the new building foresees a completely glazed external infill, thus ensuring great transparency towards the outside and facing an internal courtyard enriched with tree and shrubby essences.

In order to better emphasize the wooden elements, the underlying parts of the floors of the ground floor and first floor are characterized by a succession of battens approximately 12 x 12 cm to create a repeated scan to embellish the office environments.

The internal separations between the various offices are provided in screen-printed glazed elements to allow privacy, visual permeability, and the passage of natural light from the glass curtains at the same time. Due to this arrangement, not only the offices and work environments but also the corridors and distribution spaces will not require artificial lighting for daylight hours, resulting in significant energy savings.

To protect the radiation on the glass curtain walls, the project involves the construction of an element with a strong aesthetic impact: a large covering sail on the external edge of the facades, which is able to reduce the entry of direct light and at the same time diffuse uniform natural light inside the offices; this large cover is characterized by different overhangs related to the orientation and the solar analysis, to manage the adequate input of the radiation according to the sun exposure and the needs of the individual fronts.