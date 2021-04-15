We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. World's Largest Natural Marine Observatory Takes the Shape of a Whale

World's Largest Natural Marine Observatory Takes the Shape of a Whale

Save this article
World's Largest Natural Marine Observatory Takes the Shape of a Whale

Baca Architects have set out to build the world's largest natural marine observatory in Australia. Taking the form a whale emerging from the water, the project will be built at the end of the Busselton Jetty. Baca was appointed by marine contractor Subcon as Lead Architects for the new project. Called the Australian Underwater Discovery Centre (AUDC), the design will include an underwater trail and dining experience.

Courtesy of Baca ArchitectsCourtesy of Baca ArchitectsCourtesy of Baca ArchitectsCourtesy of Baca Architects+ 11

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Baca Architects
Courtesy of Baca Architects

The $30 million project will take guests through a landscaped sequence from their moment of arrival. Bustleton Jetty Chairman Barry House says: “This is as authentic as it gets, because people are in the tank and the fish are looking in. By adding underwater dining, underwater sculptures, marine art and other features, this project will enhance Bustleton Jetty’s 155-year-old experience.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Baca Architects
Courtesy of Baca Architects

The marine research center will promote clean oceans and feature public interaction with a research and laboratory to educate people about climate change. Chairman House goes on to say that, "This is an exciting stage of the project, to get feedback on the design that will be a catalyst for drawing people to Western Australia from all over the world, especially those who love the ocean."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Baca Architects
Courtesy of Baca Architects

Subcon: Blue Solutions is a marine contracting company specializing in building offshore windfarm and artificial reefs, and they are joined by CoreMarine Engineering. Construction for the AUDC aims to start in the middle of next year, with the center open by December 2022. Bustleton Jetty managers are aiming for more than 200,000 new visitors in 2023 bringing the total to more than 900,000.

News via Baca Architects

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "World's Largest Natural Marine Observatory Takes the Shape of a Whale" 15 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960122/worlds-largest-natural-marine-observatory-takes-the-shape-of-a-whale> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream