We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Sweden
  5. Equmenia Church in River / Kjellgren Kaminsky Architecture

Equmenia Church in River / Kjellgren Kaminsky Architecture

Save this project
Equmenia Church in River / Kjellgren Kaminsky Architecture

© James Silverman© Jan Töve© James Silverman© James Silverman+ 20

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Churches
Floda, Sweden
  • Client:Iglesia Equmenia en Floda
  • Team:Fredrik Kjellgren, Joakim Kaminsky, Johan Brandström, Jenny Nyström, Usama Abdul Majeed, Annie Andersson, Laura Beltran, Emilio Lorenzato
  • City:Floda
  • Country:Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jan Töve
© Jan Töve

Text description provided by the architects. The church adds a welcoming new gathering space to the community of Floda and creates a connection between the town square and the church. This modern church aims to open up towards the community in a bright, honest and welcoming atmosphere intergrating the local urban context and everyday scenes in the centre of the city. Created for it’s 300 members it also functions as a conference and lecture hall. In addition the church is attached to Garveriet, a mixed-use building with a popular sustainable restaurant and bakery. The area around the church and Garveriet has been developed through the usage of play- grounds and plant beds together with MARELD Landskapsarkitekter to expand and develop over time.

Save this picture!
© James Silverman
© James Silverman

”Wood has been an important material throughout the project, externally the different dimensions of the facade help to keep the scale down on the building, while the interior contributes to good acoustics and a warm atmosphere,” says Joakim Kaminsky, architect at Kaminsky Arkitektur. 

Save this picture!
© James Silverman
© James Silverman
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© James Silverman
© James Silverman

The large church hall is carefully acoustically designed to create an atmospheric feeling regardless of it’s use of a church service or a packed concert. Additionally the use of timber provides a healthy and comfortable indoor climate and is a sustainable choice for building materials with a low carbon footprint and durability. 

Save this picture!
© James Silverman
© James Silverman

Plywood has been chosen as a main material for the interior creating a modest yet beautiful enviroment. It is used to create wooden slats for an acoustic wall or as a suspended ceiling creating beautiful raste- rized checkerboard patterns. The choice of plywood has also contributed to the social sustainability as the material has facilitated the parishioners to build and carry out many parts of the interior themselves. 

Save this picture!
© James Silverman
© James Silverman

When choosing the furniture, we have worked with a circular approach. Many pieces are recycled and upcycled, which means that they carry their own history. As starting point when choosing furniture was that that they should last over time and be made of materials that can be recycled, in this case wood. Designer Andreas Sture has designed most of them in the church room, such as baptismal fonts, chairs chairs, fixtures and lightnings. 

Save this picture!
© James Silverman
© James Silverman

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Floda, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kjellgren Kaminsky Architecture
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChurchesSweden
Cite: "Equmenia Church in River / Kjellgren Kaminsky Architecture" 16 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960117/equmenia-church-in-river-kjellgren-kaminsky-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream