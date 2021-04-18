Stratum House / Joe Adsett Architects

+ 17

Structural Engineering: NGS engineers

Landscaping: Grotec Landscape Solutions

Builder: Allwood Contractors

City: Hope Island

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Stratum sees the relationship of bold, monolithic forms, high ceilings, and extensive glazing. Named after its many formal layers, the bespoke linear brick selection became a focal point of the home, creating a strategic datum throughout the house that was critical to the overall architectural composition.

The brief for the stratum was to create a beautiful, contemporary home with a welcoming selection of materials that celebrated views over the adjacent golf course. The challenge was to capture both the southern, golf course views while capturing the desirable north-facing amenity.

A solution was formulated through a series of courtyards throughout the plan, drawing breezes and light through the heart of the home. The solid brick foundations provide an anchor to the tall, carved ‘white box’, propped high above the primary living areas, allowing internal spaces to be light-filled and ventilate effortlessly.