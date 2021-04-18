We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  Stratum House / Joe Adsett Architects

Save this project
Stratum House / Joe Adsett Architects

© Scott Burrows© Scott Burrows© Scott Burrows© Scott Burrows+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Hope Island, Australia
  • Structural Engineering:NGS engineers
  • Landscaping:Grotec Landscape Solutions
  • Builder:Allwood Contractors
  • City:Hope Island
  • Country:Australia
© Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows
Text description provided by the architects. Stratum sees the relationship of bold, monolithic forms, high ceilings, and extensive glazing. Named after its many formal layers, the bespoke linear brick selection became a focal point of the home, creating a strategic datum throughout the house that was critical to the overall architectural composition.

© Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows
Plan
Plan
© Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows

The brief for the stratum was to create a beautiful, contemporary home with a welcoming selection of materials that celebrated views over the adjacent golf course. The challenge was to capture both the southern, golf course views while capturing the desirable north-facing amenity.

© Scott Burrows
A solution was formulated through a series of courtyards throughout the plan, drawing breezes and light through the heart of the home. The solid brick foundations provide an anchor to the tall, carved ‘white box’, propped high above the primary living areas, allowing internal spaces to be light-filled and ventilate effortlessly.

© Scott Burrows
Project gallery

About this office
Joe Adsett Architects
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Stratum House / Joe Adsett Architects" 18 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960101/stratum-house-joe-adsett-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

