We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Stilt House / B.HOUSSAIS Architecture

Stilt House / B.HOUSSAIS Architecture

Save this project
Stilt House / B.HOUSSAIS Architecture

© Pascal Léopold© Pascal Léopold© Pascal Léopold© Pascal Léopold+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Pleumeur-Bodou, France
  • Conception:Blandine HOUSSAIS, Nicolas LE GLAS
  • Environmental Consultant:B3E
  • City:Pleumeur-Bodou
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Pascal Léopold
© Pascal Léopold

Concept. The house volumetry, its position raised off the ground, its simplicity, its transparency, the choice of materials (grey aluminium joinery, vertical glazing and wood siding, natural wood screen wall), are a drive to create elegance and a light feeling. The house is a well-glazed belvedere facing the sea; Furthermore, its position in relation to the limits of the lot and neighbouring houses, and its implantation in the background of the street rue des Plages and behind, the mound of ferns protect the house from the vis-à-vis / building opposite and let the house blends discreetly into the landscape while enabling residents to fully see the sea. The housing is located on the first floor, above a small office, and is accessible via a galvanized steel staircase.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Léopold
© Pascal Léopold
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Pascal Léopold
© Pascal Léopold

Environment. The foundations are laid using 12 piles screwed in the sand; the ground stays completely permeable to water; a soak pit reprocesses rainwater; framing and siding are in untreated Douglas or raw okoumé panels downstairs, external insulation in wood fibreboards; tiles are in wood and oak parquet flooring cover the floors; triple-glazed wood and aluminium fittings. Solar panels preheat domestic hot water and there is a double-flow ventilation system; only towel rails occasionally heat the bathrooms.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Léopold
© Pascal Léopold

Technique. The primary structure is in galvanised steel, for savings on raw materials and optimal resistance reasons. The secondary structure is built using wood frames, and includes the tiles of the ground floor, of the second floor, and of the panoramic terrace; a large curtain wall facade with wooden thorns and aluminium shell faces the sea and turns as gables. The external carpentry is triple-glazed. A galvanised steel staircase leads upstairs to the inhabited floor and the terrace; Balanced ventilation and solar boiler.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Léopold
© Pascal Léopold

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
B.HOUSSAIS Architecture
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "Stilt House / B.HOUSSAIS Architecture" 15 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960095/stilt-house-bhoussais-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream