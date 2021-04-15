Gymnasium and Swimming Hall Vogelsang / Met Architects

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Ruedi Walti© Ruedi Walti© Ruedi Walti© Ruedi Walti+ 41

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gymnasium, Swimming Pool, Renovation
Basel, Switzerland
  • Designers: Met Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2725
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ruedi Walti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AGROB BUCHTAL, Cupolux, DLW, NEUCO, AMF, Mosa, REZ
  • Project Architect:Marina Dold
  • Construction Management:Bernstein Bâtir AG
  • Statics:wh-p Ingenieure AG
  • Electrical Planning:Eplan
  • Sanitary Planning:Locher Sanitärplanung GmbH
  • Building Physics:Gruner AG
  • Fire Protection:Aegerter & Bosshardt AG
  • City:Basel
  • Country:Switzerland
© Ruedi Walti
© Ruedi Walti

Text description provided by the architects. The gymnasium and swimming hall, planned by cantonal architect Hans Luder and completed in 1967, is part of the Vogelsang school complex in Basel's Wettstein district. The striking building is composed of two perpendicular halls, their ancillary areas and a former caretaker's house, which is connected to the halls by an elongated canopy.

© Ruedi Walti
© Ruedi Walti
Plan - Basement
Plan - Basement
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Ruedi Walti
© Ruedi Walti

The exposed concrete and the large oak windows are typical examples of the high-quality, functional, and durable choice of materials of this period.

© Ruedi Walti
© Ruedi Walti

New building components (insulation, fire protection, safety measures, media, and electrical systems, barrier-free access) were integrated in such a way that they fulfill today’s requirements without impairing the spatial qualities building.

© Ruedi Walti
© Ruedi Walti

All surfaces in the two gymnasiums were revised. The windows and floorings were replaced. The newly insulated roofs are clad acoustic panels. The oak-veneered wall panels were repaired and sanded. A different, finely graded shade of green and blue was chosen for each changing room to facilitate orientation.

© Ruedi Walti
© Ruedi Walti

A new elevator with doors on both sides provides wheelchair access to the basement floor and the swimming pool level. The anteroom adjacent to the swimming hall is equipped with large steps to offer seats for visitors. A picture window frames the view of the swimming hall.

© Ruedi Walti
© Ruedi Walti

The swimming pool was technically upgraded and finished with penny tiles. On the walls, white and black tiles form bold contrasts to the blue of the water. A graphic pattern on the back wall of the hall plays with the perspective and lends the pool a new identity.

© Ruedi Walti
© Ruedi Walti
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Ruedi Walti
© Ruedi Walti

The aim of the conversion was to carefully renovate the high-quality but aging building and to further develop in line with the 1960s aesthetic to create a contemporary appearance.

© Ruedi Walti
© Ruedi Walti

Project location

Address:Schwarzwaldallee 107, Basel, Switzerland

