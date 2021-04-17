We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Legero United Campus / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Legero United Campus / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
  Architects: Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
  Area:  9100
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Bruno Klomfar
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bene, KAPO Fenster und Türen
  Project Management:Ulrike Bale-Gabriel, Fabio Verber
  Statics:Wendl, Wendl
  Building Engineering:teamgmi, teamgmi
  Electronics:Klauss, Klauss
  Building Physics:Spektrum, Spektrum
  Landscape:Kieran Fraser, Kieran Fraser
  Office Furniture:Bene, Bene, Waidhofen an der Ybbs, Waidhofen an der Ybbs
  Builder:Kulmer Bau, Kulmer Bau
  Facade:Metallbau Wilhelmer, Metallbau Wilhelmer
  Carpenter:Lieb Bau Weiz, Lieb Bau Weiz
  City:Feldkirchen bei Graz
  Country:Austria
© Bruno Klomfar
Text description provided by the architects. The Legero United Campus near Graz consists of two differently sized rings. Generous glazing, the facade of bronze-colored anodized aluminum changing in sunlight, and the lushly planted inner courtyards blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The larger office ring is designed to be topped up by an additional floor at any time, meeting the customer’s desire for a ‘growing’ headquarter that can be extended without producing temporary measures.

© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar
Plan
© Bruno Klomfar
The buildings show a successful symbiosis of sophisticated building services, sustainable materials, and flexible use of space. “Our goal was to design a campus that reflects the internal processes and the corporate identity of Legero United,” explains architect Much Untertrifaller. “The circle’s lack of direction underlines the equivalence of each area inside the building. We wanted to create exciting, flowing sequences of rooms with a wide variety of interior and exterior features, thus guaranteeing a unique character.“

© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar
Functional, Aesthetic, and Economical Structure. The circular floor plans of the office ring create a variety of spatial experiences and allow flexible design solutions for the individual departments. The closed-form protects against noise emissions and creates an independent, self-contained inner world with glass pavilions, wooden decks, and lush vegetation for communication and relaxation. All floors are accessed via three cores accommodating the complete infrastructure as well as a loggia opening to the inner courtyard. The remaining areas thus offer maximum flexibility to organize the workspace.

© Bruno Klomfar
The office ring’s ground floor containing all semi-public areas such as the foyer, company restaurant, and meeting rooms, is made of reinforced concrete. Exposed on columns, walls and ceilings it reflects the robustness and workshop character of the production. Also, the wood construction of the upper floor remains visible creating a pleasant workspace atmosphere. The shape, design, and ambiance of the cylindrical outlet create a special shopping experience highly associable with the client’s brands. The column-free space is spanned by a star-shaped wooden supporting structure. It can be flexibly redesigned and supplemented by additional cylinders to create a specialized retail center.

© Bruno Klomfar
Innovative Construction. Supports in wood and composite material, floor-to-ceiling beams in reinforced concrete, and wood-concrete composite ceilings are prefabricated and assembled on site. The use of the delta beam system not only allows for a significant reduction of construction height but also for more design flexibility and simple service cable routing. The integrated fire protection eliminates the need for cladding. Focus on Humans. Special attention was paid to planning work-friendly offices, relaxation, and community zones.

© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar
A green inner courtyard is a place of retreat. All furniture and acoustic elements are made of wood. The essential elements of the wooden structure – aesthetic, economic, and sustainable – can be seen and experienced throughout the building. Sustainable Energy Concept. Sophisticated building technology, the use of a geothermal system for heating and cooling as well as the use of well water characterize the sustainable energy supply of the campus, turning it into green satellites with a high feel-good factor for employees and customers.

© Bruno Klomfar
