MAD Bars House / YOD Group

World
© Yevhenii Avramenko

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Restaurants & Bars, Adaptive Reuse, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
L'viv, Ukraine
  • Architects: YOD Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1295
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yevhenii Avramenko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Billiani, Magis, Moroso, Stalkon, TON, Frama, Noom
  • Lead Architects: Volodymyr Nepiyvoda, Dmytro Bonesko
  • Design Team:Ulyana Buozhite, Maxim Netreba, Gleb Melnyk, Denys Moseyko, Anastasiya Pokatilo, Nataliya Timoshenko, Anastasiya Chirva, Serhey Andriyenko, Olexandr Kravchuk, Andry Zavsegolov, Nataliya Babenko, Olesya Sheshel
  • City:L'viv
  • Country:Ukraine
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Text description provided by the architects. MAD Bars House is a six-storey venue with a unique concept that is reflected in its interior. It gathered 5 bars and restaurants under one roof. The higher the floor, the higher the alcohol percentage in beverages they serve. 

© Yevhenii Avramenko
4th Floor Plan
© Yevhenii Avramenko

The building is located on the pedestrian street in the historical center of Lviv. The interior of MAD evinces respect for local culture and craft traditions. This is a story about coziness, liquors, jazz, pleasures, and magic.

© Yevhenii Avramenko

Every floor of the venue is a different bar, but all of them share a common color palette and stylistics. We left some brick walls partly uncovered to highlight the value of the XIX century building. To pay our tribute to the footwear workshop that had been located there a century ago, we made shoulders from wooden shoe lasts and wrapped all banisters with leather.

© Yevhenii Avramenko

We manifested the idea of increasing the degree of alcohol with every floor by the design of the staircase. Every landing of the stairs has a mosaic pixel art that shows what alcohol percentage is inherent to a particular floor. You can start your way from a pub on the first floor, go through the wine and exquisite meals and get to a cozy bar with signature cocktails and local liquors under the roof. Or you can use an elevator.

© Yevhenii Avramenko
Section
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Every of MAD venues is like a puzzle which consists of other smaller puzzles. All the design solutions and details there have human scale and work as a background for a unique visitor experience. Everything is designed to engage a guest explore floor by floor and find their own place inside that buzzing beehive.

© Yevhenii Avramenko

– We have created not just a venue, but a new unique restaurant format. It is possible to adjust MAD Bars House to different scales, regions, and cultural features. It is a place where bars perfectionists that are mad about their work are gathered. Local, top-grade, uncompromisingly best. – co-founder of YOD Group and MAD Bars House Volodymyr Nepiyvoda said.

© Yevhenii Avramenko

Project location

Address:Shevska Street, 10, L'viv, L'vivs'ka oblast, Ukraine

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsUkraine
Cite: "MAD Bars House / YOD Group" 09 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959738/mad-bars-house-yod-group> ISSN 0719-8884

