Russia
  5. Sarai Workshop / Alexander Erman Architecture & Design

© Ilya Ivanov

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Small Scale, Other Structures
Trubacheyevka, Russia
  Trubacheyevka
  • Country:Russia
© Ilya Ivanov
Text description provided by the architects. The structure is located in Trubacheyevka, an old dacha village close to Moscow. The 18 sqm building, which functions as a barn and mini-workshop, is placed on a site with a house and a gazebo, so in terms of the visual image, it was important to integrate the construction into the existing morphotype.

© Ilya Ivanov
Function-wise, there was a task to make the building transparent to illuminate the workshop with sunlight, and simultaneously opaque, to hide the owner's belongings kept inside.

© Ilya Ivanov
To meet those needs, polycarbonate was selected as the wall covering material. It is coated with timber strips installed with short gaps between each other in the storage zone, and with bigger ones in the workshop zone, where more sunlight is required.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Elevation 02
Elevation 02
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The building is a timber frame structure installed on semi-temporary piles. The space has square corners, which is ideal for the given function. The size of the structure comes from the polycarbonate sheet size -- 6x3 meters, 2.1 meter high. Therefore, each side of the building is coated with one polycarbonate sheet.

© Ilya Ivanov
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Trubacheyevka, Moscow Oblast, Russia

Alexander Erman Architecture & Design
Wood, Plastic

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOtherSmall ScaleOther StructuresRussia
Cite: "Sarai Workshop / Alexander Erman Architecture & Design" 09 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959721/sarai-workshop-alexander-erman-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

