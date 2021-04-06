House in Ostrava / ti2 architekti

+ 29

City: Ostrava

Country: Czech Republic

Text description provided by the architects. Liberal thinking clients – a married couple of doctors found a very specific plot in Radvanice, a district of Ostrava, former coal-mining and metallurgical industrial center of the Czech Republic. The building site itself used to be a meadow sloping gently towards the north with a very irregular shape and two different entrances on opposite sides of the plot.

The site is surrounded by a family house which represents typical dull Czech standardized construction from one side. On the other side, there is the torso of the old orchard which probably remembers the greatest glory of the ironworks complex Nová huť which is seen on the horizon and used to be devoted to communist president Klement Gottwald. The house itself is shaped in the slender, long figure which is following the sloping site. The ground floor consists of three different height levels, technical amenity of the house is situated in the basement.

The Layout is based on strict zoning of the day and night part. The sloping roof itself measures almost 30 meters and offers the different heights of interior spaces from intimate 2.3 meters to generous 3.5 meters. The Facade is designed from ventilated metal trapeze plates. On the longest facade sides there are situated openings, the elementary block shape is attached by another volume consisting of basement staircase.