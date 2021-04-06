We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. House in Ostrava / ti2 architekti

House in Ostrava / ti2 architekti

Save this project
House in Ostrava / ti2 architekti

© Martin Grobař© Martin Grobař© Martin Grobař© Martin Grobař+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ostrava, Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Liberal thinking clients – a married couple of doctors found a very specific plot in Radvanice, a district of Ostrava, former coal-mining and metallurgical industrial center of the Czech Republic. The building site itself used to be a meadow sloping gently towards the north with a very irregular shape and two different entrances on opposite sides of the plot.

Save this picture!
© Martin Grobař
© Martin Grobař
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Martin Grobař
© Martin Grobař

The site is surrounded by a family house which represents typical dull Czech standardized construction from one side. On the other side, there is the torso of the old orchard which probably remembers the greatest glory of the ironworks complex Nová huť which is seen on the horizon and used to be devoted to communist president Klement Gottwald. The house itself is shaped in the slender, long figure which is following the sloping site. The ground floor consists of three different height levels, technical amenity of the house is situated in the basement.

Save this picture!
© Martin Grobař
© Martin Grobař

The Layout is based on strict zoning of the day and night part. The sloping roof itself measures almost 30 meters and offers the different heights of interior spaces from intimate 2.3 meters to generous 3.5 meters. The Facade is designed from ventilated metal trapeze plates. On the longest facade sides there are situated openings, the elementary block shape is attached by another volume consisting of basement staircase.

Save this picture!
© Martin Grobař
© Martin Grobař

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ti2 architekti
Office

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCzech Republic
Cite: "House in Ostrava / ti2 architekti" 06 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959676/house-in-ostrava-ti2-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream