The Charles / Lord Aeck Sargent

+ 20

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Clients: Loudermilk Companies

Engineering: M2 Structural, Ellinwood+Machado

Consultants: Archiluce International, Ballentine Walker Smith

Collaborators: Max Wave Media

City: Atlanta

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Charles is located in the heart of Buckhead, Atlanta on a complex, triangular site. The LAS design team embraced these site constraints to inform the unique and dynamic qualities of the building and its landscaped triangular amenity deck.

This 20-story tower includes 56 luxury condominium units above structured parking and ground floor retail, creating an urban living experience that dramatically changes by orientation and view. Interiors seamlessly blend with exterior living, marked by the signature staggered balcony profile on the building’s Peachtree Street façade. Developed by The Loudermilk Companies, the ground floor retail space is 300,000 gsf with five levels of elevated parking.

The elevated amenity area has 14,000 sf of free flowing indoor and outdoor space, including an infinity pool, gardens, lounge space, clubroom and fitness and yoga center, that accentuates the overlapping geometries of the building tower, and provides stunning views of both the Buckhead and Downtown Atlanta skyline.