World
The Charles / Lord Aeck Sargent

© Jonathan Hillyer

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Apartments
Atlanta, United States
  • Clients:Loudermilk Companies
  • Engineering:M2 Structural, Ellinwood+Machado
  • Consultants:Archiluce International, Ballentine Walker Smith
  • Collaborators:Max Wave Media
  • City:Atlanta
© Jonathan Hillyer
© Jonathan Hillyer

Text description provided by the architects. The Charles is located in the heart of Buckhead, Atlanta on a complex, triangular site. The LAS design team embraced these site constraints to inform the unique and dynamic qualities of the building and its landscaped triangular amenity deck.

© Jonathan Hillyer
© Jonathan Hillyer

This 20-story tower includes 56 luxury condominium units above structured parking and ground floor retail, creating an urban living experience that dramatically changes by orientation and view. Interiors seamlessly blend with exterior living, marked by the signature staggered balcony profile on the building’s Peachtree Street façade. Developed by The Loudermilk Companies, the ground floor retail space is 300,000 gsf with five levels of elevated parking.

Plan
Plan

The elevated amenity area has 14,000 sf of free flowing indoor and outdoor space, including an infinity pool, gardens, lounge space, clubroom and fitness and yoga center, that accentuates the overlapping geometries of the building tower, and provides stunning views of both the Buckhead and Downtown Atlanta skyline.

© Jonathan Hillyer
© Jonathan Hillyer

Project location

Address:Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Lord Aeck Sargent
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
Cite: "The Charles / Lord Aeck Sargent" 10 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959511/the-charles-lord-aeck-sargent> ISSN 0719-8884

