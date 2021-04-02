We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. House Schwab / Architekturbüro Huber

House Schwab / Architekturbüro Huber

Save this project
House Schwab / Architekturbüro Huber

© Florian Holzherr© Florian Holzherr© Florian Holzherr© Florian Holzherr+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Kottgeisering, Germany
  • Drawing:Claudia Steinweg
  • Structural Engineer:Manfred Merdian
  • City:Kottgeisering
  • Country:Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

Text description provided by the architects. The narrow, very long, hillside property with old trees is located in a north-south orientation between two listed villas from the early 20th century.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

In order to take account of the tree population and to be able to experience the distant view of Andechs Abbey over Lake Ammersee, the building's cubature, like the neighbouring buildings, rises up like a tower. To increase this feeling of height, three full floors with a living room on the top floor were planned. A large window offers a stunning view through the treetops over the Ammersee with Andechs Monastery and the Alps behind. The kitchen as the centre of the family’s daily is connected to the garden on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

During the planning phase, the use of natural, solid and untreated materials was crucial. The interplay of raw brass, untreated oak and plastered surfaces can be found in many details. Ceiling lamps and furnishing have specifically been designed to fit the architecture.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

When designing the outer shell of the building, the base plaster of the two adjacent monuments was taken up and transferred to the entire facade. For this purpose, a custom plaster sample has been created. It was then presented to and approved by the local preservation authorities. A church plasterer applied the plaster with a trowel in a traditional manner by hand, side by side.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

Following the intention to create a simple, ecological and sustainable architecture, the building was realized as a conventional brick construction (without insulation). The energy standard chosen was “passive house“, without an automated ventilation system to avoid the use of unnecessary, expansive and complex housing technology. Due to the deep window reveals no additional, external sun shades are required. The footprint of the building is based on a compact, hexagonal shape, which is derived from the required clearance area.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

The design is a joint effort between the client, Andreas Schwab (and his beautiful wife who always agreed), who studied architecture himself and works as a self-employed product designer, and the architect Felix Huber.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architekturbüro Huber
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "House Schwab / Architekturbüro Huber" 02 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959490/house-schwab-architekturburo-huber> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream