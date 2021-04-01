We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Brick All Over House / Work Space Architekten + Pf architekten

Brick All Over House / Work Space Architekten + Pf architekten

Save this project
Brick All Over House / Work Space Architekten + Pf architekten

© Ditz Fejer© Ditz Fejer© Ditz Fejer© Ditz Fejer+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Gablitz, Austria
  • Design Team:Miriam Franz, Renata Veghova
  • City:Gablitz
  • Country:Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ditz Fejer
© Ditz Fejer

Text description provided by the architects. The desire for more space and proximity to nature became reality, when our clients discovered a very narrow, steep property in Gablitz, at the outskirts of Vienna. Their wish was to move the qualities of their typical Viennese 19th-century apartment from the city to the countryside. The street-side access is at the top of the site. The 3-storey building was integrated into the slope in a resource-saving manner without large terrain changes and expensive basement areas. The family house sits on a concrete plinth, overlooking the surrounding woods.

Save this picture!
© Ditz Fejer
© Ditz Fejer

Its monolithic volume is emphasized by using a single material covering ist walls and the roof. Entrances, terraces, and garden areas were designed as extensions of the living areas following the topological rules of the site and providing a wide range of different outdoor spaces. The special façade cladding uses typical Austrian “Klinker“ brick and classic clay roof tiles. These two traditional building materials were combined to create a modern, homogeneous outer skin of the house.

Save this picture!
© Ditz Fejer
© Ditz Fejer

All windows on the main living floor provide a direct connection to the outside areas, maximizing the living space during the warm season. Skylights illuminate the bedrooms and also bring extra light down to the living area. The traditional Viennese “Gründerzeit“ apartment with bright rooms with high ceilings and the flexible floorplan was an inspiration for the spatial arrangement and material concept of the house.

Save this picture!
© Ditz Fejer
© Ditz Fejer
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Ditz Fejer
© Ditz Fejer

Double height living room forms the heart of the house. It can be easily separated from the kitchen area by sliding doors. A sculptural staircase connects the living area with bedrooms on the top floor and the garden room with a pool on the bottom floor. The layout of the house allows it to adapt to the future needs of the five-member family. Sustainable yet traditional materials like herringbone parquets, stone floorings, and oiled wood surfaces were used in the interior.

Save this picture!
© Ditz Fejer
© Ditz Fejer

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Work Space Architekten
Office
Pf architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria
Cite: "Brick All Over House / Work Space Architekten + Pf architekten" 01 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959387/brick-all-over-house-work-space-architekten-plus-pf-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream