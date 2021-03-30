We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
OEZER Headquarter / CHU-studio

© Steven Lu

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings, Showroom
Foshan Shi, China
  • Interior Designers: CHU-studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  662
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Steven Lu
  • Design Team:Ivy Yang, Davida Wu
  • Clients:OEZER
  • Engineering:NANGUO DINGFENG DECORATION
  • City:Foshan Shi
  • Country:China
© Steven Lu
© Steven Lu

Text description provided by the architects. OEZER Headquarter-With advanced thinking to strengthen the branding. OEZERlution: The self-enhancement under the pandemic. In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, all walks of life had suffered a huge impact in 2020. From commerce, industry to transportation, the world was stagnant as the pandemic drastically changed the way people interact with each other in their daily lives.

© Steven Lu
© Steven Lu

As a leader in the window & door manufacturing industry, OEZER was striving to step into the next phase of innovation through self-reinvention in such a challenging situation. They were not only focusing on the establishment of a new park but also upgraded the current buildings and the branding system. This includes the redesign of the headquarters, and the new planning of their brand identity among mind, visual, space, product, and behavior.

© Steven Lu
© Steven Lu
Plan
Plan
© Steven Lu
© Steven Lu

Design innovations: The tilted layout and experimental space. The design planning of OEZER headquarters applied strategies of their 5th generation retail stores, emphasizing the advanced thinking of internalization and design. The five main characteristics including tilted layout, ambiguous boundary, multimedia interaction box, retractable social area, and designer product showroom.

© Steven Lu
© Steven Lu

To further enhance the quality of the exhibition hall, our team horizontally rotated the entire grid layout to a tilted state, which had successfully improved the efficiency of space usage and created several blank corners as unanticipated social spaces, perfectly reflects OEZER's understanding of design and creation. In the center of the headquarters, an experimental space was set up to bring knowledge into people's lives. The appearance of a space shuttle represented the company's mission and intention on material development, user research, product upgrading, and safety improvement.

Elevation
Elevation
© Steven Lu
© Steven Lu

Diversified interaction: A new brand image constructed by space. By combining a tilted layout and retreated border, the triangular entrance area of the building was enlarged to create a unique yet high-end atmosphere. Meanwhile, the interior space implanted social experiences besides the function of product displaying, differentiating it from the traditional commercial space with wall partition, also created a more flexible and diverse spatial boundary. Overall, the user's various usage intentions provide a variety of possibilities for the interior space, while the exterior landscape extends through the extra-wide window of the intermediary area, creating an ambiguity divide. On the other hand, the building's facade implemented the brand color, with Evergreen metal mesh and Aluminum Black steel frame intertwined to present a fresh and solid visual image.

© Steven Lu
© Steven Lu

Project location

Address:He Shun Da Dao, Nanhai Qu, Foshan Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

CHU-studio
