Emanuel Christ and Christoph Gantenbein from Christ & Gantenbein to Curate Uzbekistan's First Participation at the 2021 Venice Biennale

Save this picture! Mahalla: Urban Rural Living. Image Courtesy of Christ & Gantenbein

“Mahalla: Urban Rural Living” is the first participation of the Republic of Uzbekistan at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. Open to the public from May 22 to November 21, 2021, at Quarta Tesa, Arsenale, the exhibition is curated by Emanuel Christ and Christoph Gantenbein, professors of architecture and design at ETH Zurich, and founding partners of Christ & Gantenbein.

+ 7

Sharing Uzbekistan’s architectural heritage with the international community, the Uzbek pavilion curated by Emanuel Christ and Christoph Gantenbein will feature work by Spanish filmmaker Carlos Casas and Dutch photographer Bas Princen. Addressing “How will we live together?” the participation investigates an important aspect of cultural heritage that will be reproduced inside the Quarta Tesa: the mahalla, an ancient and contemporary form of “living together. This powerful cultural center and effective self-government body was historically built around family ties and the daily life of the community. Uzbekistan has currently over 10,000 mahallas in Uzbekistan, each with 150 to 2,000 inhabitants that are being replaced by new forms of housing, due to serious economic pressure, changing habits, and their lack of modern infrastructure, “even though they remain popular among people seeking an urban-rural lifestyle”.

Save this picture! Emanuel Christ & Christoph Gantenbein, Studio Christ & Gantenbein, ETH Zurich. Image © Gabriel Hill

“At a time when the ecosystem of the anonymous megacity is literally reaching its limits, the need for alternatives is greater than ever. Can the social organization of these neighborhoods and their various architectural formations as low-rise/ high-density structures offer urban society a sustainable and ecological model?” Christ and Christoph Gantenbein, together with Adjunct Curator and Head of Research Victoria Easton along with local advisors and students have investigated this cultural heritage. Drawing on this research, the exhibition offers a scientific investigation and an artistic statement that aims at a critical reading and a tentative exploration.

Save this picture! Mahalla: Urban Rural Living. Image Courtesy of Christ & Gantenbein

Mahalla is a social, cultural and urban phenomenon. It is not necessarily an answer to the question asked by Hashim Sarkis, but it could be a very rich and interesting hint and indication to where a global contemporary society could find a vision, information, inspiration. -- Emanuel Christ.

Save this picture! Mahalla: Urban Rural Living. Image Courtesy of Christ & Gantenbein

Exploring three different types of appropriation, the exhibition showcases in a 1:1 scale: a model of a mahalla house occupying the whole space of the Quarta Tesa; an invisible appropriation of the space with sounds from the mahallas transmitted through ambisonic technology recorded by Carlos Casas; and extracts of mahalla houses as fragments of spaces represented by photographs by Bas Princen. The conceptual frame of the installation is given by the temporary occupation of the Quarta Tesa space by a mahalla house from Tashkent. This reenacted object allows engagement with the scale, quality, and beauty of these domestic spaces. In addition, Bas Princen’s images show the invisible spatiality of the houses and interfere in a suggestive way as they depict details of some mahalla domestic spaces or streetscapes like slightly surreal appearances in this journey led by the experience of sound.

Save this picture! Mahalla: Urban Rural Living. Image Courtesy of Christ & Gantenbein