We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. North Perth House / Nic Brunsdon

North Perth House / Nic Brunsdon

Save this project
North Perth House / Nic Brunsdon

© Ben Hoskin© Ben Hoskin© Ben Hoskin© Ben Hoskin+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Perth, Australia
  • Architects: Nic Brunsdon
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  195
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ben Hoskin
  • Lead Architect: Nic Brunsdon
  • Architects:Nic Brunsdon
  • City:Perth
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin

Text description provided by the architects. The North Perth House is an urban-in{ll project in inner-city Perth. Located on asmall block, the design responds by providing a variety of spaces, determined by asimple structural arrangement. Eyciencies of construction and economies of trade were key considerations inmanaging a tight budget and a diycult site with restricted access.

Save this picture!
© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin

Concrete pre-cast panels are deployed to be both the {nishing material and thebuilding structure. By using this commercial construction system as the mainconceptual organising principle, the project was able to gain signi{cant budget andtime savings, while maintaining legible design integrity and innovation in housing type. 

Save this picture!
© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin

There are only two panel types in the project; one for the ground |oor running east-west parallel to the street, and one for the {rst |oor running north-south pointing tothe city. The four panels on the ground |oor support the four on the {rst |oor andinterlock like a lattice, staying secured by gravity with some lateral bracing.

Save this picture!
© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin
Save this picture!
Panel Types
Panel Types
Save this picture!
© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin

On the ground |oor, these panels demarcate layers of privacy from the street frontback towards the rear of the property, each signifying a threshold leading deeperinto the private life of the house. Garage, Gallery, Vestibule, Kitchen, then Living andGarden. On the {rst |oor, the panels rotate 90 degrees, giving long views back to Perth cityon the south side and to welcome northern light into bedrooms. Moments ofoverlap allow for interesting spatial dynamics and vertical and oblique viewsthrough and out of the house.

Save this picture!
© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin

Each panel is punctuated with one of two types of arch, a grand arch, and apedestrian arch. The grand arch is provided for the more signi{cant gestures in thehouse - prospect from the kitchen, a sun-shade to the rear, a hidden robe, and agallery window. The pedestrian arch is for clean perpendicular travel. The pedestrian arch also maintains the length and width of the site. On opening thefront door, an uninterrupted sightline is presented from the front to the rear of thelot. Similarly, on arriving on the {rst |oor, the pedestrian arch presents the full widthof the house. These are Important gestures on a constrained site of 9.5 x 23 metres.

Save this picture!
© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin

When the arch is not required, it is {lled in with a timber inlay or insulatedtranslucent polycarbonate sheet, keeping the opening legible. The material paletteis deliberately restrained to these three treatments; raw concrete for the heavy andhard-working elements like the structural panels and the |oor, timber for theintimate moments like furniture, kitchen joinery, balustrades and bedheads, and thetranslucent sheeting to mediate the hard east and west sun and provide soft light tothe height of the interior spaces.

Save this picture!
© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin
Save this picture!
Concept Axo
Concept Axo

The simplicity of the design belies the complexity of the resulting spaces that arecreated; spaces that are compressed and dark, high and washed, raw andun{nished, and rich and intimate.

Save this picture!
© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Nic Brunsdon
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "North Perth House / Nic Brunsdon" 31 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959278/north-perth-house-nic-brunsdon> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream