World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Waitpinga Retreat / Mountford Williamson Architecture

Waitpinga Retreat / Mountford Williamson Architecture

Waitpinga Retreat / Mountford Williamson Architecture

© Philip Handforth

Houses
Waitpinga, Australia
  • Architects: Mountford Williamson Architecture
  Area:  175
  Year:  2015
  Photographs:  Philip Handforth
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Pilkington, James Hardie, Adbri Designer Masonry, Fielders, Ridgewood Timber, Sikkens, Spantec, Stovax Riva, Woodlite Joinery
  • Architects:Mountford Williamson Architecture
  • Builder:Catalyst Homes
  • City:Waitpinga
  • Country:Australia
© Philip Handforth
© Philip Handforth

Text description provided by the architects. The Waitpinga Retreat is a true holiday home, allowing the owners to escape their city life, and enjoy their coastal property and the company of family and friends in a casual and informal setting.

© Philip Handforth
© Philip Handforth
Plan
Plan
© Philip Handforth
© Philip Handforth

The siting of the house provides an intimate connection with the remnant bushland on one side and dramatic coastal views on the other. A breezeway, which separates the one bedroom home from the guest quarters is the focal point of the home, creating an indoor-outdoor space under one main roof.

Section
Section
© Philip Handforth
© Philip Handforth

It provides flexibility operating as an open verandah or as a sunroom when the glazed bi-fold doors are closed.

© Philip Handforth
© Philip Handforth

Mountford Williamson Architecture
Residential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
"Waitpinga Retreat / Mountford Williamson Architecture" 31 Mar 2021. ArchDaily.

