Waitpinga Retreat / Mountford Williamson Architecture

Architects: Mountford Williamson Architecture

Builder: Catalyst Homes

City: Waitpinga

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. The Waitpinga Retreat is a true holiday home, allowing the owners to escape their city life, and enjoy their coastal property and the company of family and friends in a casual and informal setting.

The siting of the house provides an intimate connection with the remnant bushland on one side and dramatic coastal views on the other. A breezeway, which separates the one bedroom home from the guest quarters is the focal point of the home, creating an indoor-outdoor space under one main roof.

It provides flexibility operating as an open verandah or as a sunroom when the glazed bi-fold doors are closed.