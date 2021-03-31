Cvet32 Residential Building / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

+ 25

Design Team: Architectural Bureau “Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners”

Clients:: Hutton Development

Engineering: BRIGHTNET ENGINEERING, SETEK, UNIPRO

Landscape: Architectural Bureau “UTRO”

General Contractor: SVARGO

City: Moskva

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. The CVET32 house was created for young and contemporary people who value simplicity around them. We designed it in minimalistic and clean architecture and interiors to reflect the lifestyle of the future residents. The house fits into the contradictory and various contexts of the surrounding buildings due to its simple facade, devoid of decorative elements. Only the rounded slopes of the windows give it more complex plasticity.

The L-shaped plan creates a small intimate public courtyard. The form of the structure increases the front length of the building, thus opening up the most scenic views at the Tsvetnoy Boulevard. The main idea behind the facade was to play with the window sizes.

Their width gradually changes depending on their position: the narrowest windows are located on the lower floors and in places where they come close to the adjoining buildings; the widest, on the other hand, are on the top floors.

The lobby interior continues the idea of plasticity. The curved panels with built-in mailboxes change the usual scale of the entrance space and add a chic look to the house, diluting the general neutral colour palette. Since the project is aimed at the modern generation, whose eyes are often lowered towards phone screens, the entire navigation system is inscribed right on the floor.