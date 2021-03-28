Sports Hall in Louviers / Atelier Féret & Frechon Architectes

+ 26

Clients: Ville de Louviers

Roads And Utilities, Landscape: WOR Ingénierie

City: Louviers

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The House of Sports and Associations provides municipal associations with a set of premises and outdoor facilities, lawn and covered hall, intended for management administrative of clubs and festive groupings of their members. The construction of new equipment offered the opportunity to relocate a bodybuilding and fitness club, and to create caretaker's accommodation for the entire SPORTIF Maxime Marchand complex. The programming of the new equipment is part of an effort to revitalize the neighborhood popular of the Red House.

The Maison des Sports is built at the south-eastern end of an existing sports complex, which is bordered by a long-planted promenade: the Mail Carrington. We wanted the equipment to strongly signal its presence on the Eastside, on the forecourt of the school neighbor, and the multimodal exchange hub, the layout of which will complete the restructuring complete neighborhood.

Pursuing a policy of sustainable development, The City wanted the BEPOS label for new equipment. The challenge of the architectural and technical design of the project was therefore to satisfy the urban and high-performance requests from the site and the program, by making the urban and climatic orientations of the project. To do this, the premises are arranged within a square plan of 36mx36m, organized and oriented so that each room benefits from daytime shots and views adapted to its use and control of interior atmospheres.

This compact arrangement makes it possible to conserve the green, tree-lined beaches of the swimming pool which previously occupied the site. The work of the cuts endows each set of premises with the air clearance adapted to its use. he makes it possible to integrate the technical rooms with the architectural volumes and to orient a photovoltaic field of cover which escapes the shade of the trees of the mall.

The Maison des Sports has 2 urban facades. Bass to the south, extended by the volume of the covered hall is lined up under the trees of the mall. The other to the east offered a more distant vision from the future multimodal hub, stages the rise in the volumes of sports halls, and festive above a graphic sign.