DzMoon House / Econs Architecture

DzMoon House / Econs Architecture
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

© Nguyen Cuong© Nguyen Cuong© Nguyen Cuong© Nguyen Cuong+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hoa Xuan, Vietnam
  • Architects: Econs Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  305
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nguyen Cuong
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Hafele, Jotun, Adobe, Caesar, Janmi, MPE, Trimble Navigation
  • Client:Mr. Thien
  • Structural Design:Nguyen Duy Khanh
  • Shop Drawings:Phạm Quang Tran
  • Design Team:Econs Architecture
  • City:Hoa Xuan
  • Country:Vietnam
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

Text description provided by the architects. Dzmoon is a housing project designed on a common land plot in Vietnam. The house is designed for a young couple and three babies. In a developing region, green spaces gradually disappear due to urbanization. After a long time outside, they requested a sunny, windy and peaceful living space to enjoy their time at home.

© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

With the layout of the common space on the first floor and the garden spaces, our architects want to promote communication and connection between the people living in the house, at the pine floors where people can interact with other spaces in the house. Thereby encouraging common family activities.

© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

In addition, interwoven the element of greenery and adding the garden area to each neighboring area of each living space, the house as a seamless, unlimited connection between home and garden - feeling peace.

Axo
Axo
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

In terms of interior space, wood is used as the main interior material to create a warm feeling for the house. Besides, combining neutral colors around the pine floors to significantly reduce the hight temperature and regulate the temperature inside the house. From the above factors, there is a "Dzmoon" with enough privacy - fully connected - living space with sunshine and wind.

© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

Project gallery

About this office
Econs Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "DzMoon House / Econs Architecture" 25 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959116/dzmoon-house-econs-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

