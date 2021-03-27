DMIL Office Lounge / Plainoddity

+ 21

Design Team: plainoddity

Client: DMIL(MCN GROUP)

City: Gangnam-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Dmil is a beauty MCN (multi-channel network) group located in the new media industry represented by the beauty industry and YouTube, and produces contents that contribute to people and life. Under the slogan of “creating beauty through connection,” the first and basement floors were designed with the concept of a lounge that welcomes guests as well as a resting space for employees.

With the concept of BLACK IS THE NEW BLACK, it is composed of a neutral and powerful space using BLACK and GRAY. The horizontally segmented space is made to be connected to each other with a material called stairs. The sense of shape created by the stairs connects the entire space horizontally and vertically by connecting from floor to wall and wall to floor.

As an innovative new media company, it used geometric shapes rather than straight shapes. The geometric bar and upper barisol lighting have a strong presence in the small plain. The first floor serves as a simple cafe and a lounge for employees, and it is also possible to hold a whole meeting. The space on the first basement floor includes a studio and an open conference space where video creators such as YouTubers and TikToker can create and share videos.

There was a video showing Dmill and I was able to keep in touch with the media contents. In particular, it emphasized that it is a new media company by connecting three horizontally long TVs on the first floor so that one video is displayed.