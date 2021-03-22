We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Russia
  5. Barn House / Nefa Architects

Barn House / Nefa Architects

Save this project
Barn House / Nefa Architects

© Ilya Ivanov© Ilya Ivanov© Ilya Ivanov© Ilya Ivanov+ 29

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Trubacheyevka, Russia
  • Architects: Nefa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ilya Ivanov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Skagerak, Greyboard, Ortgraph, Steklokompozit
  • Construction:Vladimir Nikolaev
  • Decor Consultant:Yulia Nikolaeva
  • City:Trubacheyevka
  • Country:Russia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. Developing this project architects tried to make architecture that does not stand out but is integrated into the surrounding. Simplicity and profoundness of the old muscovite village’s style attracted with its homogeneity.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Usage of 100year old wood brought from the Russian North for the facades was more like a grotesque gesture in pursuit of some way to camouflage the new building within the nature, however it worked really organically.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

In a 180sq.m house along with traditional materials like terazzo marble floors and floor based fireplace made out of upcycled 150year old chamotte bricks, some innovative technologies were used for roof membrane system.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Nefa Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRussia
Cite: "Barn House / Nefa Architects" 22 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958910/barn-house-nefa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream