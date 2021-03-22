Barn House / Nefa Architects

+ 29

Houses • Trubacheyevka, Russia Architects: Nefa Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Ilya Ivanov

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Skagerak Greyboard , Ortgraph , Steklokompozit Manufacturers:

Construction: Vladimir Nikolaev

Decor Consultant: Yulia Nikolaeva

City: Trubacheyevka

Country: Russia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Developing this project architects tried to make architecture that does not stand out but is integrated into the surrounding. Simplicity and profoundness of the old muscovite village’s style attracted with its homogeneity.

Usage of 100year old wood brought from the Russian North for the facades was more like a grotesque gesture in pursuit of some way to camouflage the new building within the nature, however it worked really organically.

In a 180sq.m house along with traditional materials like terazzo marble floors and floor based fireplace made out of upcycled 150year old chamotte bricks, some innovative technologies were used for roof membrane system.