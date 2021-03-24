Easily Present Your Projects with Modelo Collaborative 3D Viewer

Now recall the last time you meet a client. Preparing a whole bunch of presentation materials including renderings, diagrams, floor plans, elevation plans and section plans is simply not enough. The hard part starts when the client got stuck with one or two renderings and simply wouldn’t let go.

Animations is a cure yet an expensive and time-consuming one. That’s where you seek the help from 3D models, and hope the client would appreciate something “alive.” But the truth is, with their very limited knowledge of 3d modeling they didn’t understand either the interface or our intention of presenting such complex imagery. What’s worse is having a 3D modeling software open made them feel as if everything could be easily fixed, which is not the case.

A 3D viewer with Zero Learning Cost

Forget about exporting a 3D model file, sending it through email and making a guess if your clients have the right software, successfully open the model file and get your message. With Modelo, all this could be done with one-click on a link.

Model and design Courtesy of RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang.

Modelo is a web-based 3D design asset management platform that helps architects using SketchUp, 3DMax, Revit, Rhino, MicroStation etc. to upload their model, share a link and view on any device.

Now every CAD user can drag and drop their 3D files into the browser and get a link for their model. All the files are stored in their own designated folders, so there is no need to use another online cloud storage or file transfer service, like Dropbox or Wetransfer. Files that are hundreds of megabytes big can be dramatically compressed, so the download and rendering speeds get much faster. At the same time, Modelo separates the original model file from the visualization file, so there is no need to worry about your files getting stolen by sending them to visualize.

Connecting Dots: with Colleagues, Engineers and Clients

A unified workspace for the team

Modelo is a powerful asset management platform that allows project members to work in a unified workspace. Project owner is empowered to monitor, manage and control the overall designing process. Make sure your team have access to the right model, and your clients get the right information!

Fast BIM information viewing and management

Modelo is supported by a powerful BIM engine, making it have the ability to comprehend complex BIM pipeline line and engineering infrastructure model, while maintaining top-of-the-art real-time rendering effect. With BIM information management and data analysis on Modelo, you are empowered with a key to next-generation architecture. Even Dave Lemont, father of BIM referred Modelo as “a gateway to BIM”.

Access your model on any device

Where you want to view your model is never a problem for Modelo, as no software are required to install: no compatible issues. With one-click sharing function, you can get a unique web address of your design with one click, and have the link send easily to anyone you want to share (panorama view or offline model link are also available). The link is fully functional on computers, tablets or mobile phones. With Modelo, we’ve added another dimension to the web browser where people can browse a 3D model directly on a company’s website or a designer’s portfolio site.

Make your presentation alive

Designers can simply pre-save camera angles of their design, attach images and videos to each angle with Modelo. By just pressing the left-right arrow, it will navigate through the 3D space. Designers can also control what they want the others to see and how they want them to see it. Also with these pre-saves, project members now can mark up on design updates anytime and turn it into a specific task for a designated person. Any comments about design or manufacturing can be made at the place where they are meant to be - in 3D.

To get your ideas spreading: