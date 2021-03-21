We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellbeing
  4. Brazil
  5. H.it Beauty Salon / Danielle Martins Arquitetura

H.it Beauty Salon / Danielle Martins Arquitetura

Save this project
H.it Beauty Salon / Danielle Martins Arquitetura

© Gabriel Konrath© Gabriel Konrath© Gabriel Konrath© Gabriel Konrath+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Wellbeing, Decoration & Ornament, Wellness Interiors
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: Danielle Martins Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Chaos Group, Adobe, Archicad, Eliane, Ferrante, Portobello, Suvinil, Trimble
  • Lead Architect:Danielle Martins
  • City:Porto Alegre
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

Text description provided by the architects. Hit is anything that is well known. It was with this in mind that the first lines of the beauty salon located in Porto Alegre, Brazil emerged. The project came up with the idea of ​​creating a young and contemporary space that reflects the personality and the new career moment of the owners.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

One of the great challenges was to develop the project partially financed through crowdfunding. The chosen room, located on the third floor of a commercial building, has a total area of ​​53m², with 21m² of terrace area. The necessity program involved the creation of 5 workstations, pantry, washbasin area and waiting area. Being a typical commercial room, with no partitions, the strategy was to delimit the spaces through the use of color, separating the plant into 2 areas: the workstation area and the area of ​​the remaining functions.

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath
Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

As the main feature of the space, we designed a bookcase in white metalwork, naval plywood and white MDF for the work benches and auxiliary carts for professionals, this materiality is repeated in other furniture in the hall. The laminate floor was replaced by porcelain tiles and there was a need to create a raised platform, covered with the same material, for the passage of the hydraulic piping that feeds the lavatories and the pantry. The toilet was covered with adhesive wallpaper, an alternative to changing the walls coating. The external area was designed as a relaxing space, we designed a bench/chest made with concrete blocks, armchairs, wooden decks and lighting with a string light.

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

The lighting project is characterized by the use of different types of lighting, the main one being the frontal lighting made by 60cm tubular LED lamps, fixed directly on the wall next to the workstations. Above the washbasins are located 12 sockets with mini bulb lamps, reinforcing the marking between the different areas and functions of the program. The rest of the room receives directional lighting via electrified rails, which accompany the design of the metalwork structure and complementary lighting using a LED profile embedded in the ceiling.

Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

Strengthening the brand identity, a Neon LED sign was used in the main focal point of the room. In the external area, the signaling was done through stencil painting made by the owners themselves, reinforcing the young and urban character of H.it.

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Danielle Martins Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingInterior DesignDecoration & OrnamentHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "H.it Beauty Salon / Danielle Martins Arquitetura" [Salão de Beleza H.it / Danielle Martins Arquitetura] 21 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958842/hit-beauty-salon-danielle-martins-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream