World
Hemma House / stek architecten

Hemma House / stek architecten

© Bram Delmee Photography© Bram Delmee Photography© Bram Delmee Photography© Bram Delmee Photography+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Kessel, The Netherlands
  • Architects: stek architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  112
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bram Delmee Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Isovlas, Xinnix, Velux
  • Design / Project Management / Innovations:Frank van Winden
  • Initiative Design:Annette Marx
  • City:Kessel
© Bram Delmee Photography
© Bram Delmee Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Stek architecten designed this ecological home in the sustainable Giel Peetershof district in Egchel in the Netherlands. The house plan measures 8 by 14 meters on a corner plot of approximately 1050m2. By making as much use as possible of biobased materials and techniques, a sustainable and comfortable home has been realized. The compact layout in combination with a large free height contributes to the spatial experience of this house. This house has been realized within the ecological residential concept Hemma.

© Bram Delmee Photography
© Bram Delmee Photography
© Bram Delmee Photography
© Bram Delmee Photography

Completely in wood. The single-storey house is fully executed in timber frame construction and insulated with flax. The exterior and interior are (partly) finished in untreated native larch. A skylight in the ridge and spacious glass fronts bring light and air into the home.

Situation plan
Situation plan
Floor plan
Floor plan

Climate. For the heat and cold generation, a horizontal ground source has been installed at a depth of approximately 1.50 m. A heat pump and network of underfloor heating (and cooling) ensure a pleasant indoor climate. The roof is partly covered with sedum and partly with PV panels, which provide the house with its own energy. The single-storey house is fully executed in timber frame construction and insulated with flax. The exterior and interior are (partly) finished in untreated native larch. A skylight in the ridge and spacious glass fronts bring light and air into the home. The rainwater is collected in an underground reservoir and is used to flush the toilets and water the garden. A beautifully overgrown pergola provides the necessary sun protection.

© Bram Delmee Photography
© Bram Delmee Photography
© Bram Delmee Photography
© Bram Delmee Photography

Hemma. Hemma is a single-storey, ecological living concept. The basic house is based on a floor plan of 8 by 12 meters, with an asymmetrical gable roof. Depending on the housing requirements, the house can be made shorter (8x8) or longer (8x14, 8x16, 8x20). This creates space for extra bedrooms, bathrooms or a more spacious living room. The hull is executed in a timber frame construction with flax insulated OR a solid wooden glueless hull, insulated with wood fiber insulation. For the final version, there is close cooperation with the German company NurHolz. Hemma is the further development of the earlier DDacha housing concept.

© Bram Delmee Photography
© Bram Delmee Photography

stek architecten
Wood

Cite: "Hemma House / stek architecten" 18 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958788/hemma-house-stek-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

