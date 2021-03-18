We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
House JG / Mariano Ravenna

House JG / Mariano Ravenna

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Chascomús, Argentina
  • Architects: Mariano Ravenna
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Weber, Adobe, FV, Maderwill, Ternium
  • Lead Architect:Mariano Ravenna
  • Design Team:Andrea Anselmo, Guadalupe Herrero, Gustavo Albariño, Julia Cardozo
  • Clients:José González Cornejo
  • Collaborator:Luis Salazar
  • City:Chascomús
  • Country:Argentina
Cortesía de Mariano Ravenna
Text description provided by the architects. The commission of a small house (30m2 or 46500.1in2) a few miles from Chascomús lake, let us reinterpret the archetype of sloped roof cottage. A little modification in the prototype model transforms completely the landscape, spaces, and relationships both inside and outside.

Cortesía de Mariano Ravenna
Section - 11
Section - 11
Cortesía de Mariano Ravenna
The outside view offers a total hermetic seal, but this is completely changed once inside the house. Open the sheet metal closure it generates a semi cover/ expansion to the views, to the sun’s tour, and the background. The coating of the steel contributes to the exterior coldness, something that is completely transformed on the inside, where the wood is the main character giving the sense of warmness and coziness to the double-height spatiality.

Cortesía de Mariano Ravenna
Cortesía de Mariano Ravenna
About sustainability, steel is the fur coat that protects the house thermally, besides being a material with practically null maintenance. The roof’s main slope collects water and places it in a closed tank that will come in use for the watering of the owner’s garden/vegetable garden. The water for the inside use, its extracted of the water well, the sewage drains are solved with a biodigester and the heating with a fireplace.

Cortesía de Mariano Ravenna
Cortesía de Mariano Ravenna
Project gallery

About this office
Mariano Ravenna
Office

