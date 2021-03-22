Using Furniture to Create a Seamless Flow Between Indoor and Outdoor Spaces

Save this picture! The interlacing of sleek, sharp lines contrast with the delicate beauty of the lake and the softly rolling hills of Brianza. Image Courtesy of Flexform

Along the waters of Lago di Alserio, in Como, Italy is a contemporary private residence designed by architect Annalisa Mauri which contrasts the interlacing of sleek, sharp lines with the delicate beauty of the lake and the softly rolling hills of Brianza which surround it. The geography of the site has undoubtedly influenced the flow of the building, which is expressed through well-defined geometric spaces featuring large sliding glass windows and glass spandrels that offer seamless visual continuity between indoor and outdoor.

Save this picture! Villa Aghe / Annalisa Mauri. Image Courtesy of Flexform

Flexform furnishes the residence with both their 2020 Indoor and Outdoor Collections. The 2020 Collections breathe an air of freshness with pieces that are emblematic of casual elegance, successfully transcending the bounds of time and fashion. Drawing inspiration from features such as comfort, personality, and sophistication, each piece of furniture in the Indoor Collection remains unique while sharing a timeless visual language with its surroundings. The Outdoor Collection follows suit while providing extra durability, and practical consideration. Both Indoor and Outdoor Collections work in harmony to create spaces that flow into each other with ease.

Save this picture! The Gregory Sofa occupies the centre of the space. Image Courtesy of Flexform

Light is truly the most lavish element in the Villa's selective design, it fills the home at all hours of the day and nourishes a vast collection of indoor plants – most of them rare species of succulents. The interior design choices also echo the interplay between indoors and out, creating a series of rooms designed to allow the entire family to fully enjoy each of the spaces all year round.

Save this picture! The Joyce Armchair is a mixture between design and classicism. Image Courtesy of Flexform

Save this picture! In the living room, a Gregory Sofa and a Joyce Armchair are paired with a veined marble Fly Coffee Table. Image Courtesy of Flexform

In the main part of the building, is a soaring living room with a dramatic fireplace that visually connects the ground floor and the upstairs. A stand-alone Gregory sofa near the fireplace is upholstered in an elegant shade of green. The Gregory has an element of boldness and exquisite proportions which make it a suitable centerpiece for any living space. In the upstairs living room, a different shade of green was selected to upholster a large corner arrangement of the Gregory sofa, where it is paired with a Joyce armchair, Fly coffee table, and Tessa ottoman.

Save this picture! The Iseo dining table and Echoes dining chairs fit effortlessly into the lush surroundings. Image Courtesy of Flexform

Save this picture! The Echoes Dining Chairs feature a slender metal structure and woven paper rush cord seat and backrest. Image Courtesy of Flexform

A large Iseo dining table in the adjacent area is surrounded by Echoes dining chairs, with their slender metal structure and woven paper rush cord seat and backrest. The natural material and texture of the Iseo table and the Echoes dining chairs complement the large succulents and melt into views of lush greenery beyond the expansive windows.

Save this picture! On the balcony, the Ortigia settee, paired with a Fly coffee table, create the perfect setting for a peaceful moment to enjoy the surrounding countryside. Image Courtesy of Flexform

True to the homeowner’s origins, the name “Villa Aghe,” comes from the Friulano word for water. The element of water plays a key role, as evidenced by two swimming pools, one outdoors and the other inside the home, where two Hora Sexta daybeds form a cozy relaxation area. The Hora Sexta expresses a svelte aesthetic through high-quality materials which ensure it will have a long life even in the most disparate weather conditions.

Save this picture! The Hora Sexta daybed is adjustable and durable. Image Courtesy of Flexform

Furnishings for the exterior of the Villa were chosen with the same thoughtful attention as the indoor spaces. Another pair of Hora Sexta daybeds occupy the pool deck, while a lounge area near the ground floor entrance features a corner arrangement of the Vulcano sofa, matched with Ortigia Outdoor and a Fly Outdoor, to bring comfort outdoors. There is a consonance between each piece that makes the outdoor area appear not just as an afterthought, but as a featured part of the home.

Save this picture! By the pool, two Hora Sexta daybeds form a cozy relaxation area. Image Courtesy of Flexform

Moving through the home onto the second-floor balcony, next to an impressive cactus, an Ortigia Outdoor settee, paired with a Fly Outdoor coffee table, creates the perfect setting for a peaceful moment to enjoy the surrounding countryside. This small, private area is an elevated oasis, the final piece in the puzzle of symbiosis between Villa Aghe and the natural beauty of the adjacent Lago di Alserio.

Save this picture! Here the Vulcano sofa is paired with Ortigia Outdoor armchairs and the Fly Outdoor coffee table. Image Courtesy of Flexform